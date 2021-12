For those that have been around crypto for several years, there is a high chance that they have heard the phrase: “institutions are coming.”. At some point, it even became an overused meme by investors making fun of the high hopes of part of the market over the appreciation of the price of Bitcoin. Prior to COVID-19, institutions publicly investing in cryptocurrencies was rare, but in 2021 cryptocurrency interest has accelerated massively.

