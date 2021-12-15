ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres beat Jets 4-2, snap seven-game winless streak

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Forward Rasmus Dahlin and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen exchanged compliments after helping the Buffalo Sabres snap a seven-game winless streak. Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and the Sabres beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Tuesday night. Luukkonen stopped 32 shots as the Sabres began a three-game road...

NHL

