STANFORD (CBS SF) – Amid concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant, Stanford University announced Thursday that the first two weeks of classes in the Winter 2022 quarter will be conducted online and that the schools will require student to receive booster shots. “We’ve all been watching in recent days as COVID-19 cases have increased in some parts of the country, and as other universities have seen surges on their campuses,” university provost Persis Dell and associate vice provost Russell Farr said in a letter to students. “The current uncertainty around Omicron poses a number of logistical challenges for the start of in-person...

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO