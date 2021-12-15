ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

European Markets Close Higher as Investors Focus on Fed Decision

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investor focus turned to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.3% by the close, with tech stocks gaining 1.4% while retail slid 1.7%. Investors are focused on central bank action this week with...

www.nbcdfw.com

