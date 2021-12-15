ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Steeplechase Elementary students receive Christmas Adventure thanks to Union’s Potter’s Farm

 6 days ago
Each year Potter’s Ranch, a youth facility and family life ministry in Union, provides a Christmas Adventure for one Boone County school with students who might not otherwise have one. This year students from Steeplechase Elementary in Walton were given a meal and...

