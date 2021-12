Louisiana Governor Will Add COVID-19 Vaccine to Louisiana’s School Immunization Schedule after Rejecting House Committee Action. Louisiana – Governor John Bel Edwards confirmed December 14, 2021, in a letter to the House Committee on Health and Welfare that the Louisiana Department of Health will add the COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule of immunizations for the populations for which it currently has full Food and Drug Administration approval, which includes people 16 and older. All of Louisiana’s current parental opt-out protections would be preserved, ensuring that no kid will be forced to receive a vaccine if their parents oppose in writing.

