Philippines' Duterte quits senate race in new election twist

By Story by Reuters
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manila, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew his bid to become a senator, the same day his preferred successor quit the presidential race, adding to uncertainty about the mercurial leader's political future and the scope of his influence. The president filed withdrawal papers at the...

