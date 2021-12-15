How a players-only meeting might've just saved the Tigers' season

Penny Hardaway had a strange aura of confidence Monday on his weekly radio show before facing Alabama the next night.

It turns out there was a specific reason behind that. The Tigers had one of their best practices of the season, which included a players-only meeting called by DeAndre Williams and Alex Lomax.

“We knew we had to come together with that four-game losing skid, so I just called it because I felt like a lot of things were going on at the time,” Williams said Tuesday night after the 92-78 win against Alabama. “When I called it, we really let everything out, all our feelings and we got together.”

Fair or not, Williams and Lomax, along with Lester Quinones and Landers Nolley II, received the brunt of the blame during the losing streak.

In the biggest game of the season so far, it was those same veterans who provided the energy and production Memphis needed to knock off the No. 6 team in the nation.

“I feel like that (meeting) was huge because we needed that all season. You could tell it translated on the court,” Williams said.

Williams, Nolley and Quinones combined for 45 of Memphis’ points against the Crimson Tide. They also combined for 13 assists.

Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (front) celebrates a dunk against Alabama on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Williams -- along with Alex Lomax, Landers Nolley II and Lester Quinones -- are among those who have shouldered most of the blame for the Tigers’ lackluster season. The Alabama game did a lot to put that criticism to rest. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Lomax played a huge role in limiting the Tide’s Jaden Shackelford to just 10 points and 33% shooting.

In short, the Tigers wouldn’t have won without their contributions, and coach Penny Hardaway made sure they knew that in the postgame interviews, especially Williams.

“To see DeAndre respond like this, this is the DeAndre Williams we knew we had last year that just hadn’t had a breakout game and today was that game,” Hardaway said. “He played amazing.”

Williams scored a game- and season-high 20 points, including 13 in the decisive second half.

It was the ultimate sign of leadership for him to not only call the meeting, but to back it up with his play against a legitimate Final Four contender.

Hardaway didn’t know exactly what was said during the meeting, but he knew the feeling it gave him at practice.

“What came out of that meeting was hugging, high-fiving, having fun and making plays. No one cared who shot, it was beautiful basketball,” he said. “It kind of gave me a sense of relief coming into the game tonight because that’s the first time all year we’ve seen that in practice.”

It’s not a coincidence that he leaned heavily on his veterans in the second half. Nolley, Lomax and Williams all played 30 or more minutes Tuesday night.

Having the trust of Hardaway in that moment had a positive impact on the players’ confidence.

“We know we’re the vets of the team and we have to be ready for any game. This game was us playing 30-plus minutes and we just made sure we stepped up to the plate and gave it all we had,” Williams said.

Jalen Duren was the only freshman to play significant action (27 minutes); Emoni Bates played five minutes in the second half (out of a total 15).

For this night, it was the right call, as the experience from last season’s battles paid off against a tested Crimson Tide.

During the decisive 12-0 run that saw Memphis stretch its lead to 19, it was Nolley, Williams, Quinones, Tyler Harris and Malcolm Dandridge on the floor.

When Harris hit a second 3-pointer from near the logo that made it 61-42, Nolley said it was a moment that almost didn’t feel real.

“I felt like we were in a video game. It felt like (NBA2k) and the whole gym was shaking. I was nervous and I was on the winning team,” Nolley said.

Williams added: “I called that like a party out there. We were just having fun, that’s what we like to see from the city, the fans. It just gave us energy to keep going.”

If the Tigers can keep this type of effort going and continue to play together, it won’t be the last time it feels like a party for Memphis.