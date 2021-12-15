ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Bowen, Tass propel Saint Mary's past Stanislaus State 76-39

Kyle Bowen and Matthias Tass finished with 12 points and nine rebounds each and Saint Mary's rolled to a 76-39 victory over Stanislaus State on Tuesday night.

Logan Johnson pitched in with 10 points and a career-high five steals for the Gaels (10-2).

Luis Salgado and Marlon Short both scored eight points to pace the Warriors. The pair combined to make just 5 of 18 shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

