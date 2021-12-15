ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

New Haiti disaster: Fireball from toppled tanker kills 75

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Eszn_0dNA1Am500

With fuel in short supply all across Haiti, some neighbors in the northern city of Cap-Haitien saw the crash of a tanker truck as a chance to scoop up valuable spilled gasoline. But then the truck exploded, unleashing a fireball that swept across people and homes, and local officials say at least 75 people died.

Early reports indicate that the tanker was trying to avoid an oncoming motorcycle when it veered and flipped early Tuesday.

Onlookers then rushed to the scene with buckets to collect what they could of the tanker’s cargo, likely for sale on the black market, as the fuel drained toward a nearby pile of smoldering trash.

“It was after midnight and I heard a loud noise so I asked one of my boys to go and look. He told me a gasoline truck exploded,” said Abraham Joanis, 61, as he carried a guitar rescued from the charred remains of his home, one of about 50 gutted by the blaze.

Hours after the blast, buildings and overturned vehicles were still smoking as firefighters covered burned bodies in white sheets and loaded them onto the back of a construction truck.

“It’s horrible what happened,” said Patrick Almonor, deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, the country's second-largest city, who said late Tuesday that 75 people had died.. “We lost so many lives.”

Burn victims screamed in agony as they pleaded for help at Justinian University Hospital, the city's largest.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, himself a physician, visited there as victims bandaged head to toe were fighting for their lives amid a shortage of medical supplies and health workers in an impoverished nation that has been bombarded by disasters in recent months — riots, a wave of kidnappings, a powerful earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people and the July 7 assassination of the president.

Among survivors who spoke with the prime minister was Riche Joseph, who spent hours on the hospital's floor connected to an IV while he waited for a bed.

His sister, Bruna Lourdes, said her brother stepped out of the house late at night to look for something to eat. When she heard the explosion, she rushed down from the hillside shantytown in panic.

“I’m praying to God that he won’t take his life,” said Lourdes, who is studying to be a nurse and planned to spend the night by her brother’s side to offer whatever assistance she can to the overstretched medical staff.

Henry, wearing a biohazard suit, clasped his hands and leaned over to console one man collapsed on the hospital’s concrete floor because there were not enough beds in the historic city’s largest hospital.

The prime minister promised more help in the form of field hospitals and a contingent of medical professionals. But minutes after he left the facility, five more patients died.

“The entire Haitian nation is grieving,” Henry said on Twitter while declaring three days of national mourning. “It is with a torn heart that I see the critical condition of some of our compatriots admitted to this facility.”

At least 15 victims were evacuated by air to hospitals in the capital, Port-au-Prince

Haitians for months have been scrambling to find gasoline amid shortages that have shuttered gas stations, sent fuel prices sprialing on the black market and forced businesses to close.

The country of more than 11 million people also has been hit by a spike in gang-related kidnappings, including 17 people with a U.S. missionary organization who were abducted in mid-October. Five of them have been released but another 12 are still being held.

“It’s terrible what our country has to go through,” said Dave Larose, a civil engineer who works in Cap-Haitien.

___

Sanon reported from Port au Prince, Haiti. AP Writer Joshua Goodman contributed to this report from Miami

Comments / 0

Related
miamitimesonline.com

Tanker truck explosion in Haiti

A tanker truck carrying gasoline exploded in Cap-Haitien, in northern Haiti early Tuesday. According to local officials, there are at least 60 people dead, dozens more injured, and more than 50 buildings damaged. Officials expect the death toll to rise as the rescue efforts continue. Local hospitals are overwhelmed by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

In Haiti, gangs and poverty added to tragedy of deadly tanker blast

The deep-seated struggles of daily life in Haiti -- worsened by the rising power of gangs -- created conditions that added to the death toll in a tanker explosion that killed at least 75 people in the country's second-largest city this week. He said some people who lived close by the explosion were killed in their homes but "the majority of the dead were around the tanker to take out fuel." 
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Haiti fuel tanker blast kills dozens in Cap-Haïtien

More than 60 people have been killed after a fuel tanker exploded in northern Haiti, officials say. Reports say the vehicle was involved in an accident in the city of Cap-Haïtien, and the victims had been trying to gather leaking fuel when it ignited. Local hospitals have been overwhelmed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Missionary#Fireball#Assassination#Traffic Accident
Boston Globe

Fuel tanker explodes in Haiti, killing more than 60

PORT-AU-PRINCE — More than 60 people were killed and scores more were wounded around midnight Tuesday when a truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti, according to officials. The truck, carrying 9,000 gallons of fuel, swerved and toppled over in a residential area of the city of Cap-Haïtien, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dramatic moment sinkhole swallows entire house in Ecuador

Dramatic footage shows the moment a building collapsed in the southern Ecuadorian city of Zaruma late on Wednesday night as the ground beneath it gave away. The terrifying footage shows onlookers looking and gasping as the sinkhole consumes the house. Local residents complained this wasn't the first time a sinkhole...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Death toll in southern Pakistan sewer gas blast jumps to 17

The death toll from a sewer gas blast in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi jumped to 17 as some critically injured people died overnight and Sunday, police said. Initially, 12 people were reported dead and 11 others injured in Saturday's gas explosion in a sewage system in the commercial hub of Pakistan Saturday. Senior police officer Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said the loss of lives and property could be blamed on human errors of construction over the sewer. He said the number of injured also increased to 16.The blast destroyed the HBL bank building constructed over the sewer. The building...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
AFP

Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four children die in house blaze despite firefighters’ rescue efforts

Four children, all believed to be related, have died in a house fire in south London after firefighters battled to save them as the blaze tore through the building.Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton on Thursday evening, as it was being ravaged by an “intense blaze”, before removing each of the four children and giving them CPR.London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said their deaths had “left everyone numb with profound sadness”.The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.Mr Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

4 migrants killed in Mexico truck crash return to Guatemala

The bodies of four migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in southern Mexico have been returned to their homeland, Guatemala The bodies arrived on a charter flight from Mexico on Saturday and were taken in hearses to their hometowns for burial. Three of the victims were from San Marcos province, on the border with Mexico. The fourth was from the highland province of Chimaltenango. They were identified as Leonel Estuardo Gómez Zepeda, Daymen Erick Fuentes Bravo, Cecilio Federico Ovalle Cifuentes and Daniel Arnulfo Pérez Ixla.A total of 56 migrants died when the smugglers’ truck they were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple accused of stealing millions in Covid money left callous farewell note to own kids

Richard Ayvazyan and his wife, Marietta Terabelian went on the run after being found guilty of scheming to fraudulently claim more than $20 million in Covid relief funds.The couple were awaiting sentencing and faced lengthy prison time, when they cut off their electronic tracking bracelets and fled home, abandoning their children, officials said.They left a typed note for their three teenagers, aged 13, 15 and 16, which said “We will be together again one day. This is not a goodbye but a brief break from each other."The couple have now been missing for three months, and despite a massive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute

Australian authorities have identified the five children who tragically died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school. In a post on Facebook, Tasmania Police on Friday confirmed that Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, all died in the incident on Thursday at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mexican actor gunned down at school while waiting for son

A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Afghan Refugee Sets Self on Fire, Others Sew Lips Shut As Desperation Rises

As his clothes melted into his skin, Shah screamed and paced frantically before a quick thinking security guard grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and sprayed him with it. In pictures seen by Vice World News, Shah is seen on a hospital bed with third degree burns on his neck and arms where the flames had licked him, after the self-immolation failed to kill him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy