ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

States to sign voluntary cutbacks of Colorado River water

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtTnb_0dNA19yb00

To help stave off another round of mandatory cutbacks, water leaders for Arizona Nevada and California are preparing to sign an agreement that would voluntarily reduce Colorado River water to the lower basin states by 500,000 acre-feet — enough to supply about 750,000 households for a year — for both 2022 and 2023.

The agreement, known as the “500+ Plan”, would require millions of dollars from each state over two years — $60 million from Arizona, $20 million from Nevada and $20 million from California with federal matching dollars — to fund payments for water use reduction and efficiency projects that result in supply savings throughout the lower basin.

The signing is expected to take place Wednesday at the Colorado River Water Users Association annual meeting in Las Vegas amid urgency to negotiate new rules for managing the depleted river beyond 2026 when the 2007 interim guidelines expire.

Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, hit record lows this year, spurring reduced 2022 deliveries for junior water rights holders in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico.

Lower levels would automatically lead to even more cutbacks at certain thresholds. There is currently no plan for how the supply would be managed should Lake Mead drop below 1,025 feet (312.42 meters) above sea level. Modeling suggests that could likely happen as soon as 2024 if the 500+ Plan is not adopted.

Every foot of elevation lost in Mead reduces Hoover Dam's hydropower generation by about 6 megawatts — it's currently running around 75% capacity. If levels ever fall below 950 feet (289.56 meters), the dam's turbines, which generate power for 1.3 million people in three states, would stop running altogether.

For California, which receives more than half the hydropower, the deal is particularly urgent, says Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

“As levels drop at Lake Mead, it's basically strangling everything,” Hagekhalil said.

Ultimately, Mother Nature is in charge, says Kathryn Sorensen, research director at the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University.

“It’s all based on modeling that may or may not be correct," Sorensen said. "Whether even the 500+ plan is enough, I just don’t think people know.”

Next year marks 100 years since the Colorado River Compact was signed, apportioning the river's water among seven states, and later Mexico, during an unseasonably wet era.

In the years since then, federally subsidized water projects allowed cities and farms to balloon, and 40 million people now rely at least in part on the Colorado River's water. As scientists say climate change is making the West warmer and more arid, far less water is available in the system to meet demands of all users.

___

Follow Brittany Peterson on Twitter: @brittanykamalei

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/environment

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

Tribes seek to secure their water rights as Colorado River dries

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Historically excluded from Colorado River negotiations, tribes are demanding to be included in policy discussions on how the water is managed. Ahead of a conference of the Colorado River Water Users Association in Las Vegas, a group of conservationists and tribal leaders held a press conference on the overuse of water within the Colorado River […] The post Tribes seek to secure their water rights as Colorado River dries appeared first on Nevada Current.
COLORADO STATE
Science Friday

Tribal Concerns Grow As Water Levels Drop In The Colorado River Basin

Lorenzo Pena pulls off the highway and into a drive-through water distribution center on the Southern Ute Indian Tribe reservation in southwest Colorado. He parks his truck and connects the empty tank it’s hauling to a large hose and thousands of gallons of water quickly rush in. Pena, who...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Santafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico among states overusing depleted Colorado River, conservationists say

New Mexico is among three Upper Basin states exceeding their agreed-upon allotment of Colorado River water, a trend that could lead to the possible curtailment of water use in the future, a conservation group said in a newly released report. Consuming less water will become more imperative as a changing...
POLITICS
Craig Daily Press

Water scarcity main theme of Colorado River conference

LAS VEGAS — Sobering. Troubling. The new abnormal. Crazy bad. These were the words used to describe conditions on the Colorado River at the largest annual gathering of water managers and experts in Las Vegas this week. “I just want to manage everyone’s expectations,” said Chuck Cullom, executive director...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Water Projects#River Basin#Water Rights#Water Supply
Salt Lake Tribune

Is Utah already overusing its share of water from the Colorado River?

Western states in the upper half of the Colorado River Basin have claimed for years that they’re entitled to far more of the water than they’ve historically pulled from inside the river’s banks. Utah in particular has said it should be getting up to 300,000 more acre-feet than the 1.1 million it uses a year, a claim that has been cited to support various water diversion proposals, such as the Lake Powell pipeline now under review.
COLORADO STATE
WBUR

Phoenix pours $280 million into pipeline to prepare for less water from parched Colorado River

The Colorado River is drying up — and it’s fair to say Phoenix, Arizona, would be drastically different without it. To reach residents in the city, water goes through a 190-mile journey through a system of canals. But decades of drought, low snowpack in the mountains and overuse have put tremendous pressure on the reservoirs that supply water to 40 million people in the Southwest.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 12/14: CA battering by high winds and heavy snow to persist; State’s early zero water for ag projection could have far reaching implications; Are CA’s cities conserving enough water?; Enviros say Upper Colorado River Basin states are overusing water; and more …

FREE WEBINAR: Seawater Intrusion Control in Orange County – Do We Need Another Barrier? from 10am to 11am. Orange County Water District has been investigating the nature and extent of seawater intrusion in the Sunset Gap area beneath the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. Southern California has four seawater intrusion barriers (two in Orange County) where water is injected via wells to create a high-pressure ridge underground that prevents seawater from moving inland and contaminating valuable groundwater. This webinar will highlight how OCWD has combated seawater intrusion in the Orange County Groundwater Basin for decades and take a deep dive into how it was discovered in Sunset Gap, what our investigation has shown, and potential barrier concepts based on groundwater modeling. Click here to register.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

ELLIOTT, Iowa -- A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

Colorado Releases Draft Plan for Voluntary Universal Preschool

A draft plan for how Colorado can create a voluntary universal preschool program by 2023 relies heavily on local leaders to implement the state’s vision for early childhood education.  The plan, released Tuesday, outlines recommendations for a program that will give Colorado families access to 10 hours of preschool per week the year before a […]
COLORADO STATE
azpm.org

Wildlife of Southern Arizona

These endangered jaguars are part of a breeding population located near in Sonora, Mexico . Your browser does not support the audio element. Bat biologist Debbie Buecher said there are 28 species of bats in Arizona, and while she was researching her master's degree, she caught 17 at Sabino Canyon.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy