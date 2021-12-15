Data Cleaning and EDA on Airbnb Dataset with Python Pandas and Seaborn

A rather cool project that I have engaged with recently, that has made me very excited is the new Jockey notebook editor. This editor can be used to work with notebooks across a whole scope of tech-stacks, and is planned to have all kinds of functionality that will go much further beyond the standard cell environment. There are several components which need to be built out for the back-end, and today I am going to be contributing to that by making the back-end for our cell editor. This will also tie in to the Jockey session and configuration settings I programmed before, so if you would like to read the article where I program all of that, you may do so here:

