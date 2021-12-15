ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Cleaning and EDA on Airbnb Dataset with Python Pandas and Seaborn

Cover picture for the articleAirbnb connects people who have a place to rent and people who need a place to stay. It has become so popular and successful that most of us consider Airbnb as an option in our travel plans. There are several factors that play a key role in defining the...

towardsdatascience.com

3 (and a Half) Powerful Tricks to Effectively Read CSV Data in Python

Master pandas read_csv() parameters to skyrocket your analytics easily. Read a comma-separated values (csv) file into DataFrame!. The very first step in data analysis is to import the data in Python pandas DataFrame. And then exploring and cleaning it. Few tricks can be used while loading the data into DataFrame...
FIFA
Nature.com

Python power-up: new image tool visualizes complex data

You have full access to this article via your institution. Josh Dorrington has become adept at viewing the jet streams. He plots fast-moving rivers of air at different atmospheric altitudes and positions the charts side by side. “You get pretty good at looking at all these cross-sections and working out what it implies,” says Dorrington, an atmospheric physicist at the University of Oxford, UK. But compared with computerized visualizations, this ‘manual’ method is slower and “it’s not as interactive”.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

A Complete 26 Week Course to Learn Python for Data Science in 2022

Learn most of the Python stuff you need for data science in 26 weeks. Python is a programming language used by many data scientists to clean data, make visualizations and build models. Learning Python for data science has never been easier — there are tons of free guides and tutorials out there that you can use to your advantage.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techgig.com

Java Vs Python: Which language meshes well with Data Science?

Two of the most popular and in-demand programming languages of all time are Java. and Python. Various businesses and developers use them all over the world. While. is heavily used in the backend by companies like Google, Netflix, Instagram, and others to process data. Java is used by firms such as Uber, Airbnb, and others for their backend processes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Python Set Operations: Complete Guide — Data Structures

In this article we will focus on a complete walk through of Python set operations. At this point the reader should be familiar with Python sets. If you would like a refresher, or are new to sets, please check out the Python sets beginner’s guide. In this tutorial, let’s...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Painlessly Speed Up Your Data Analysis in Python with Mito

A Quick Way to Clean, Filter, and Visualize Python Data in a Spreadsheet Format. I’m constantly on the lookout for new tools that can help speed up the exploratory phase of data analysis. Although you should be confident in the tools you choose, it is also good to keep up to date with new tools that might improve your process.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Building a Cell Data Format For My Custom Notebook Server

A rather cool project that I have engaged with recently, that has made me very excited is the new Jockey notebook editor. This editor can be used to work with notebooks across a whole scope of tech-stacks, and is planned to have all kinds of functionality that will go much further beyond the standard cell environment. There are several components which need to be built out for the back-end, and today I am going to be contributing to that by making the back-end for our cell editor. This will also tie in to the Jockey session and configuration settings I programmed before, so if you would like to read the article where I program all of that, you may do so here:
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Analyzing Stack Overflow Dataset with Apache Spark 3.0

It is quite common, that data scientists and analysts often choose Python library Pandas for the data exploration and transformations due to its nice, rich, and user-friendly API. Pandas library provides DataFrame implementation and it is really very convenient when the data volume fits into the memory of a single machine. With a bigger dataset, this may no longer be the best option and the power of distributed systems such as Apache Spark becomes very helpful. Indeed Apache Spark became a standard for data analysis in the big data environment.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Highly Secure Password Generation with Python

Generating secure passwords for all important documents and online transactions in about 5 minutes. Security is one of the most major concerns of the modern era, and it has become paramount to ensure that every device, equipment, social media accounts, bank statement, or any other similar critical information must be kept secure. For this purpose of high security, we utilize passwords to lock the necessary data so that only the authorized user can access the relevant information.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Automate Voxel Modelling of 3D Point Cloud with Python

Hands-on tutorial to turn large point clouds into 3D voxels 🧊 with Python and open3d. Unlock an automation workflow for efficient 3D voxelization. What if we had a quick way to transform point clouds captured from reality into 3D meshes? And what if these 3D meshes were a voxel-based assembly? Is this something that makes sense? How can this help you for creative or professional purposes? 🤔
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Clustering the 20 Newsgroups Dataset with GPT3 Embeddings

Embeddings are a way of finding numerical representations for texts that capture the similarity of texts to others. This makes them the ideal basis for applying clustering methods for topic analysis. In this article, I would like to test the embeddings of the language model GPT3, which has recently become available via API, by comparing them with topics in documents. OpenAI was rolling out Embeddings to all API users as part of a public beta. We can now use the new embedding models for more advanced search, clustering, and classification tasks. The embeddings are also used for visualizations.
SOFTWARE
The Drum

How data clean rooms help publishers and marketers improve ad effectiveness

With the deprecation of third-party cookies looming over the ad industry, marketers and publishers alike are focused on strengthening their direct consumer data relationships. A core pillar of that strategy is handling the data they collect directly from users and customers (known as first-party data) in a privacy preserving manner.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

How to Collect a Reddit Dataset

Reddit is a social media platform structured in sub-forums, or subreddits, each focused on a given topic. Some public subreddits can be deep wells of fun and interesting data, ready to be explored! However, it can be daunting to even think of how to collect that data, especially in large amounts.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Eight “No-Code” Features In Python

You don’t have to write code to use Python, sometimes. One of the reasons why Python become popular is that we can write relatively less code to achieve complex features. The Python developers’ community welcomes libraries that encapsulate complicated implementations with simple interfaces exposed for use. However, that’s...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Flawless Parametric Polymorphism In Python With multipledispatch

Throughout my escapades of programming, Data Science, and general internet-based software engineering, I have run across a lot of programming concepts that I have liked. I ran across many API’s, many awesome tools, many plugins, and many applications that I ended up liking a lot. However, there is one generic programming concept that truly blew my mind away whenever I first got acquainted with it, and that is multiple dispatch.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

reString: an open-source Python software to perform automatic functional enrichment retrieval, results aggregation and data visualization

Functional enrichment analysis is an analytical method to extract biological insights from gene expression data, popularized by the ever-growing application of high-throughput techniques. Typically, expression profiles are generated for hundreds to thousands of genes/proteins from samples belonging to two experimental groups, and after ad-hoc statistical tests, researchers are left with lists of statistically significant entities, possibly lacking any unifying biological theme. Functional enrichment tackles the problem of putting overall gene expression changes into a broader biological context, based on pre-existing knowledge bases of reference: database collections of known expression regulation, relationships and molecular interactions. STRING is among the most popular tools, providing both protein"“protein interaction networks and functional enrichment analysis for any given set of identifiers. For complex experimental designs, manually retrieving, interpreting, analyzing and abridging functional enrichment results is a daunting task, usually performed by hand by the average wet-biology researcher. We have developed reString, a cross-platform software that seamlessly retrieves from STRING functional enrichments from multiple user-supplied gene sets, with just a few clicks, without any need for specific bioinformatics skills. Further, it aggregates all findings into human-readable table summaries, with built-in features to easily produce user-customizable publication-grade clustermaps and bubble plots. Herein, we outline a complete reString protocol, showcasing its features on a real use-case.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

A Practical Summary of Numpy in 18 Python Snippets

Numpy has been the universal choice for array manipulation for Python coders for quite a while, the fact that is built on top of C makes it a fast and reliable option to perform array operations, and it has been the backbone of machine learning and data science workflows. In...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

5 Great Ways to Use Less-Conventional For Loops in Python

Simple techniques for avoiding basic looping, and creating faster algorithms. The for loop; commonly a key component in our introduction into the art of computing. The for loop is a versatile tool that is often used to manipulate and work with data structures. For many operations, you can use for loops to achieve quite a nice score when it comes to performance while still getting some significant operations done. However, in modern Python, there are ways around practicing your typical for loop that can be used. This can be faster than conventional for loop usage in Python. That being said, it is certainly a great thing that these options are available, in some circumstances they can be used to speed up Python code! Also, if you would like to view the source to go along with this article, you may do so here:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

This Python Library Will Help You Move from Excel to Python in No Time

A low-code solution that will help you easily move from Excel to Python. Pandas is the best tool to do data analysis in Python and it has many advantages over tools like Microsoft Excel, but the transition between Excel to Python is challenging for those with little coding experience or that are new to Pandas.
