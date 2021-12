South African utility Eskom has launched an auction process to allocate land for large-scale renewable energy projects planned by independent power producers (IPPs). “The availability of Eskom-owned land to near-ready projects will remove a significant barrier to investment, and go a long way to resolving the well documented power crisis in the country, which is faced with an urgent and critical need for additional generation capacity,” Eskom said in a press release. “The land will be available for lease in a competitive bidding process, initially in Mpumalanga province, and will be offered to the private sector for purposes of generating electricity from renewable technologies for own consumption or for sale to third parties.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO