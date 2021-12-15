ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only XRP and Bitcoin will be Safe if Ripple Wins SEC lawsuit

Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple, saying that the selling of XRP constituted an unregistered securities offering worth over $1.38 billion. Several exchanges, mainly in the United States, have delisted XRP. Analysts believe Ripple is on course to win the SEC lawsuit. John Deaton, attorney for...

hackernoon.com

Ripple Could Push Higher if the SEC Suit Against Ripple Labs Ends

Ripple could rise significantly once its legal problems are resolved. Ripple (XRP) has been drifting down over the last month. After peaking on Nov. 10 at $1.33 per token, it has been on a steady slide ever since then. As of Dec. 12, XRP-USD stood at 84.55 cents. That represents a drop of over 36% in one month. And while Ripple is currently being dragged along by prevailing crypto trends, its legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be a game-changer for the crypto world.
Is Cryptocurrency the Salary of the Future?

With cryptocurrency becoming more popular each time and more people investing in it, in this slogging thread, the technology channel discussed what they thought about companies starting to pay their employees with cryptocurrency. We covered how advantages this way could be concerning bureaucracy and how willing people would be to this type of currency, as well as how close this reality can be.
How Safe is Bitcoin's Future?

You've read many articles telling you that Bitcoin is an excellent investment. However, you're worried about the future of this digital asset. Naturally, nobody wants to invest in an asset with an uncertain future. Consequently, you've decided to research more online, primarily what lies ahead for this virtual currency. So...
Ripple And XRP Prone To More Wins As SEC Reportedly Argues It Never Declared Bitcoin And Ether Compliant Cryptos

The Catch-22 According to Charles Gasparino, who happens to be a senior correspondent working with Fox Business Network (FBN), the US SEC appears to be changing its stance to avoid the path taken by its former chair, Jay Clayton. Gasparino argues that according to a recent testimony in the case pitting Ripple against the SEC, the said approach may have been tailored to ratify Bitcoin and Ethereum as compliant cryptos.
SEC v Ripple update: Bitcoin, Ethereum never declared non-securities

The SEC recently changed its 2018 decision, declaring that Bitcoin and Ethereum were never declared non-securities. According to recent testimony in the SEC vs. Ripple case, the regulator could open an investigation into Ethereum after ongoing litigation. A US government oversight organization has sued the SEC for handling the Ripple...
Ripple co-founder proposes migration from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake consensus for Bitcoin

The energy requirements of the Bitcoin network are fueling so many debates in the crypto world, especially now amid growing climate change concerns. As the original cryptocurrency that started it all, Bitcoin uses a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus, which is considered to be the most secure and reliable of all the blockchains in existence. However, according to Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, Bitcoin is also the largest energy consumer of all the cryptocoins, as mining equipment and farms can use up the amount of energy needed to power 12 million US households annually, whereas proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains usually require less than the amount needed for 100 US households. In this respect, Larsen is now proposing a plan to migrate away from the PoW approach in order to reduce climate impact and increase network longevity.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Decentraland and Ripple – European Wrap 10 December

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC might dive below $40,000. Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.
