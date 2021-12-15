ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Botala, Pure Hydrogen complete Serowe 5 well in Botswana

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerowe 5 CBM well reached a total depth of 510 m. Botala Energy, formerly BotsGas, has completed the Serowe 5 coalbed methane (CBM) well in Botswana, Sydney-listed Pure Hydrogen said on December 15. This will be the last...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

Lion, partners approve testing plan for Lofin-2 in Indonesia

The well is located in the Lofin gas field in eastern Indonesia. Australian energy company Lion Energy and its partners in Seram production sharing contract in Indonesia have approved the re-entry and testing plan for the Lofin-2 well in the Lofin gas field, the company said on December 21. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Venture Global LNG signs two SPAs with CNOOC

Agreement is the first between a US LNG exporter and China's largest gas importer. US LNG developer Venture Global LNG said December 20 it had executed a 20-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with CNOOC Gas & Power, marking the first LNG supply agreement between a US exporter and China’s largest LNG importer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Reports confirm strong investment pipeline for Aussie oil, gas

Australia’s peak oil and gas body said that two federal government reports released on December 20 confirm there is a multibillion-dollar oil and gas investment pipeline. Australia’s peak oil and gas body Appea said that two federal government reports released on December 20 confirmed there is a multibillion-dollar oil and gas investment pipeline well into the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chinese guarantees to underpin US LNG growth [Gas in Transition]

LNG prices might be high, but competition for off-take agreements remains fierce. China is the biggest show in town and the US is laying out its stall. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. by: Ross McCracken. The LNG market is seeing the investment mood change faster than the British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen#Botswana#Coalbed Methane#Cbm#M Botala Energy#Botsgas#Serowe Cbm#Serowe 4#Success
naturalgasworld.com

Central hires rig to drill two Northern Territory wells

The wells are expected to be spudded in February. Australian energy company Central Petroleum has contracted Ensign Rig 963 to drill the Palm Valley Deep and Dingo 5 exploration wells in the Amadeus basin in Northern Territory, it said on December 20. The rig is expected to mobilise from its...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japanese group invests $120mn in AG&P City Gas

AG&P City Gas, a unit of Singapore's AG&P, is developing 12 city gas distribution networks in India under the brand name AG&P Pratham. AG&P City Gas, a unit of Singapore-based AG&P, has received a $120mn investment from Osaka Gas and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (JOIN), AG&P said on December 20.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gunvor defaults on LNG supply to Pakistan: Press

The company has not yet informed state-owned Pakistan LNG when this term cargo will be supplied, local media reported. Trading company Gunvor has told the Pakistani government that it will not be able to deliver its term LNG cargo which is due on January 10, citing a force majeure, The News reported on December 20.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Shell lays out timetable for UK move

Shell shareholders supported the changes in a vote on December 10. Shell announced a timetable on December 20 for relocating its head executives to the UK and simplifying its share structure. Shareholders of the oil and gas, in a unanimous vote December 10, backed the changes, which also include moving...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Sydney
naturalgasworld.com

UK to consider net-zero goals in future oil, gas licensing

All future licences will need to align with the UK climate goals, the government said. The UK government said December 20 it was opening up a “climate compatibility checkpoint” for consultation as it works on the design of any new oil and gas licensing rounds. “The checkpoint will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

TTF resumes its rally

European gas storage facilities are now at under 60% utilisation. The January gas delivery contract at the Dutch TTF hub resumed its rally on December 20, making back some of the loss it sustained in the previous day of trading. The contract was trading at €141.70 ($160)/MWh as of 13:00...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Kistos confirms interest in TotalEnergies' UK assets

Kistos' strategy is to grow via acquisitions. London-listed Kistos confirmed on December 20 it was interested in acquiring assets west of the Shetland Islands in the UK that belong to TotalEnergies. TotalEnergies was reported by Reuters in October to be considering the sale of a 20% stake in the Laggan-Tormore...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

De Beers extends Botswana sales deal as it negotiates new contract

GABORONE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - De Beers Group said on Friday it has extended by six months a 10-year agreement with Botswana for the sale of rough diamonds from their jointly owned venture, giving both parties more time to negotiate a new contract. The 2011 rough diamond sales agreement in...
WORLD
wortfm.org

Congo Basin Peatlands and Elephants in Botswana

In 2017, a team of scientists from the U.K. and the Republic of Congo announced the discovery of Cuvette Centrale, a massive peatland in the Congo Basin—and currently the largest tropical peatland on the earth that we know of. First up today, Mongabay senior reporter John Cannon brings us...
PETS
mining.com

Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Every time an aeroplane streaked the sky over Kgomotso Phatsima’s village in rural Botswana, she would pause, look up and vow she too would fly high one day. Phatsima has more than kept her promise. Not only did she become one of the country’s first female military pilots, the...
AFRICA
naturalgasworld.com

Framing a business case for Hydrogen in Northwest Europe

Hydrogen has both enormous potential but also an uncertain future. As we noted earlier this year, even though the sector is in its infancy... Hydrogen has both enormous potential but also an uncertain future. As we noted earlier this year, even though the sector is in its infancy, the global pipeline of more than 200 large-scale hydrogen projects is worth more than $300 billion – equivalent to three fifths of 2019 upstream spending. However, the debate on hydrogen’s potential differs in each region of the world – reflecting the different decarbonisation challenges and economic development opportunities they face.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Strong petrochemicals demand drives projects’ starts in Malaysia through 2025

The southeast Asian country to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025. Malaysia is likely to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025 driven by robust demand for petrochemicals, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s latest report,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

B Grimm, Siemens join ECV's LNG-to-power project in Vietnam

B.Grimm Power intends to invest approximately $200mn in equity at the financial close of the project. US-based Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV) on December 16 said that Thai B.Grimm Power and Siemens Energy have joined its consortium to develop an LNG-to-power project in southern Vietnam. B.Grimm Power intends to invest approximately...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Empire successfully drills C-2H well in Beetaloo

C-2H is now awaiting fracture stimulation and production testing to start in Q2 2022. Empire Energy has successfully drilled, cased, and suspended the C-2H well in its 100% owned and operated EP187, located in the Beetaloo sub-basin, Northern Territory, it said on December 17. C-2H is now awaiting fracture stimulation...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy