Botala, Pure Hydrogen complete Serowe 5 well in Botswana

Hydrogen has both enormous potential but also an uncertain future. As we noted earlier this year, even though the sector is in its infancy... Hydrogen has both enormous potential but also an uncertain future. As we noted earlier this year, even though the sector is in its infancy, the global pipeline of more than 200 large-scale hydrogen projects is worth more than $300 billion – equivalent to three fifths of 2019 upstream spending. However, the debate on hydrogen’s potential differs in each region of the world – reflecting the different decarbonisation challenges and economic development opportunities they face.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO