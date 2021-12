JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis say a man who was randomly firing a shotgun, injuring a neighbor, has been fatally shot by police. The St. Louis County Police say the shootings happened Sunday morning, when police were called to a home in Jennings. Arriving officers found a man who was firing a shotgun from the house. At some point, police say, a 68-year-old man next door to the home was hit with a shotgun blast. Police surrounded the home, and before negotiators could arrive, police said, the suspect walked out a side door with a gun. An officer shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the man as 26-year-old George Hollins Jr. Police have not named the officer who shot him.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO