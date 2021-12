WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new contract allows the Wichita police department to continue keeping the names of officers accused of wrongdoing secret. The Wichita City Council approved the contract Tuesday. The department has kept the names of officers disciplined for misconduct or use of excessive force secret for years. Community activists say the practice undermines confidence in the police and supports the idea that the department is more interested in covering up police actions than being honest with the community. City and union officials say police should not be treated differently from other city employees, whose personnel records are not open to the public.

