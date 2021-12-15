ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asian shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statement

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Asia as traders await the outcome of the last Federal Reserve meeting of this year. Hong...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Inflation#Asian#Ap#The U S Labor Department
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
TheStreet

Stocks Finish Lower as Omicron Fears Drag Markets

Stocks finished lower Monday pulled down by fears over a surge in global omicron infections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 433 points, or 1.23%, to 34,932, while the S&P 500 was off 1.14% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.24%. The World Health Organization said infections are doubling every...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stocks fall on concern about virus, tighter Fed policy

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Monday amid concern about the coronavirus's latest variant and tighter Federal Reserve policy.Shanghai Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated at the start of a trading week that will be shortened by the Christmas holiday.Wall Street fell Friday as traders took money off the table after the Fed indicated it would fight inflation by speeding up withdrawal of economic stimulus.The spread of the omicron variant has fueled fears that renewed curbs on business and travel might worsen supply chain disruptions and boost inflation.“Omicron threatens to be the Grinch to rob Christmas,”...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
STOCKS
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Asian shares near year-low as inflation, Omicron fears sap confidence

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tested 13-month lows on Friday, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, inflation concerns and hawkish pivots by the world's major central banks knocked investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) shed 0.7% on Friday to...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

World shares mixed after flurry of cenbank statements

NEW YORK (Reuters) – World share markets were mixed on Thursday, with European shares rising after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, while global markets struggled to maintain direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Stocks Mixed ahead of the Fed

FTSE -0.31% at 7204. US stocks are pointing a mixed open after disappointing retail sales data and as investors look ahead to the Fed’s announcement later today. Retail sales rose just 0.3% MoM in November noticeably lower than October’s 1.8%. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and October was an exceptionally strong month. Whilst sales still grew in November, they did so at a slower pace than expected, possibly a sign that rising prices are starting to bite.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Asian equity indices trade mixed after Fed decision

Asia Market Update: Asian equity indices trade mixed after Fed decision; AU jobs data beat ests, AU yield curve flattened; European central bank decisions due later today (including BOE and ECB). General trend. - Will the current pace of Aussie job gains be sustained going forward?. - RBA Gov Lowe...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Stocks tumble, oil plunges as omicron fears weigh

U.S. stocks plunged Monday, continuing last week's losses, as the rapid spread of the omicron variant continues to worry investors who fear the new surge could hamper economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 483 points, or 1.37%, while the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite index declined 1.30%...
STOCKS
Nevada Current

Why spending $2 trillion over ten years won’t make inflation worse

Policy, politics and progressive commentary One of the main concerns raised by critics of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it will drive up inflation, which is already running at the fastest pace in four decades. The Senate is currently considering a roughly US$2 trillion bill passed by the House that would spend money on health care, […] The post Why spending $2 trillion over ten years won’t make inflation worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy