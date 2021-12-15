ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing Dragos: What it Means to be a Fully On-Chain NFT

By Ascend Agency
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 has been the year of NFTs. The space has risen from relative obscurity to experiencing rapid growth. The...

hackernoon.com

asapland.com

What Does Omit Mean

Forget means leave out or exclude, especially deliberately. So the example below should include are omitted from the list because it is not mentioned in the text. 1. 1,000 new jobs are created every day by companies expanding their business abroad. 2. 800 million people worldwide have no access to...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

LaCucina cooks up a recipe to bring minnows to Binance Smart Chain

Binance Smart Chain is decentralized and high-speed, allowing users to make transactions much faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum. Recent growth has come from "whales" such as high-value traders, according to a report published recently by the blockchain data firm Nansen. LaCucina will offer various engagement enhancement opportunities to users who use selected decentralized exchanges through its advanced engagement-enhancing program. The platform's flexible engagement enhancing system, or Cooking Plans, is designed to prioritize factors other than the time when users made the stake, its duration, and other engagement factors.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

What the future holds: 5 core QA trends to rule 2022

By 2024, the global spending on digital transformation (DT) will double in comparison with 2020 and comprise $2.39 trillion. Organizations still struggle with implementing highly complicated solutions with AI, AR/VR, blockchain, or other modern technologies at the core. Companies must embrace novel technologies and approaches like 5G, edge computing, AI, IoT, intelligent automation, embedded software… How to do it right, ensure high IT product quality, and mitigate cybersecurity and data privacy risks? The most important recipe for success features the need to focus on business requirements and organizational culture, as well as the ability to embrace change.
SOFTWARE
cryptocoin.news

Coinbase Introduces New DeFi And NFT Features

The second-largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, is stepping up its game with some new features to meet the demands of the fast-evolving industry. This will include the integration of user-friendly updates to Coinbase Wallet that will make it easier to manage crypto across a range of supported networks. The wallet extension will also bring native trading on decentralized exchanges and NFT collections directly to the browser.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft
Hackernoon

Fractionalized NFTs are the Future of Fractionalized Assets

Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs, are one of the most revolutionary ideas in recent history, representing a new era of asset ownership that is transparent and liquid. First introduced to the world with the advent of CryptoKitties, these digital assets have captured the attention of the masses ever since. They have provided a way for investors to own assets in percentages and reap profits with little to no chances of being ripped off. The next generation of these assets will be decentralized and based on the now evolving blockchain technology.
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

DSC chat: What does sustainability mean for supply chains?

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Exploring what sustainability means for supply chains — Net-Zero Carbon. DETAILS: Supply chains are in the spotlight right now for inefficiencies that were exacerbated by COVID-19 and for being a large contributor...
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Single-Chain vs. Multi-Chain Wallets: About Metamask and its Alternatives

MetaMask is one of the wallets that allows users to hold multiple digital assets at the same time. The amount of public chains is increasing every day and users are on the lookout for wallets that can hold all their assets in one place. Multi-chain wallets have been created and the following are some of the MetaMask alternatives you can try today: DeFi, Phantom, XDeFi, XDefi, XRMs, and XCoin98 are all of the best multi-chain wallet options.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Introducing DeSpace: The Cross-Chain NFT And DeFi Aggregator with A Twist

DeSpace has launched one of the most comprehensive DeFi aggregators in the crypto space. It boasts the first platform to allow users to interact with several DeFi protocols from a single web interface. In addition to this users are able to mine for DES coins just by utilizing the DeSpace aggregator to carry out and execute DeFi and NFT transactions.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
zycrypto.com

ITMYNFT Announces Token Presale And Launch Of NFT NFT Cross-Chain Marketplace

ITMYNFT recently announced the launch of its NFT cross-chain marketplace and a token sale which are currently underway. As per the announcement, the NFT marketplace launch coincided with the ITMYNFTs presale of its native token IMN. The NFT marketplace has been created to help increase NFT adoption by solving contemporary issues. The NFT marketplace also seeks to add on future utilities of NFTs in the market.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

How to Store Your Keys in the New World: Key Pairs in Crypto

Always write down your private keys, and mnemonic seed phrases! Your future self will thank you! “Never invest more than you can afford to lose, as the crypto markets tend to be very volatile.” “When it comes to money and the way we transact, barter, trade, and produce economy, the greatest of revolutions is happening before our very eyes.“ There is a common saying amongst members of crypto communities: NOT YOUR KEYS, NOT YOUR WALLET!
MARKETS
HackerNoon

The Recent Crypto Slump, Correlation Trading, and Portfolio Rebalancing Opportunities

The recent crypto slump may present correlation trading or portfolio rebalancing opportunities. Funds or even retail may look at this to allocate risk across different narratives and find uncorrelated alpha within their crypto allocation. You could also use this to explain certain trends nonetheless. The z-score measures how ‘stretched’ the 30D correlation (between the daily simple average returns of 2 narratives) is now Vs. the last 4 years or 1 bitcoin cycle. A high score of +3 would imply that the 2 narratives are way more correlated than expected for that pair, while -3 implies the opposite. The narratives are also clustered based on their similarity in price movements.
RETAIL
HackerNoon

What are Unit Tests and Why Should You Write Them?

Unit tests are simple scripts that check whether a given unit—class, function, module, etc. is working as expected. They are meant to be simple, to cover the happy path of the code plus a few edge cases. They contribute to the long-term success of a project because of the reasons I discuss below. As your code grows in size and complexity, tests will force you to break it into manageable pieces. Tests will become an additional resource for the next person working the code to figure out what it’s doing.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Moving Beyond the Physical Data Centers: Decentralized Internet Interview

A Decentralized internet is going to change a lot of things, it’s going to have a bit impact on the current major centralized internet organizations. They will no longer be in control of the user will. It’s going to become much more integrated into everyday life, and you will have control. Decentralization means that without the rules and regulations of a centralized platform people can take advantage of this freedom to spread hateful views and misinformation. The answer to this challenge can be decentralization in itself. The blockchain is inherently transparent, and this kind of false info could be filtered at a user level. However, this does put the reliance on the user to do their due diligence. This can only be a good thing and again puts the power in the hands of the user.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

What the Log4j Incident Means for Open Source and the Entire Internet

This article discusses the log4j incident, why people are worried about the open-source software (OSS) supply chain, and how to work towards fixing it. The Spark: Log4Shell Last week (Dec 9th) a major vulnerability was discovered in an open-source logging project for Java called log4j. The vulnerability called Log4Shell would allow anyone to remotely run arbitrary code if they sent a message in the right format to the server. This is one of the worst attacks your system can be susceptible to and if you are interested in the technical details of the problem, here is an overview. The attack surface of Log4Shell is staggering. Amazon, Apple, Google, and the Apache Server are affected; it can almost not get bigger than this. We will see the real fallout of Log4Shell in the upcoming weeks and months as right now servers worldwide are being scanned and prodded for this vulnerability.
INTERNET
Hackernoon

Mining Crypto for Profit: It is Time

If you are reading this article, you have most likely already bought cryptocurrencies. You are also probably interested in other ways of making money from them. For example, you might be craving information about mining. Anyone can mine cryptocurrencies. You don't have to have a room with powerful computers to do so. Things to Note Full-scale mining requires a large number of computers with powerful GPUs. If you are interested in simple mining, one computer will be enough. However, before you start mining, assess your computer's ability to handle an intense workload. Mining is a complex process that drains your computer's capacity. For example, GPU mining uses special computer hardware or a graphics processor to perform complex tasks that yield rewards. In addition to GPU mining, CPU mining and ASIC mining are very popular. Let's examine each method of mining in more detail below.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

GKE vs. EKS: Comparing Google Kubernetes Engine and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service

Amazon’s AWS is, expectedly, leading the charge controlling more than 60% of the container and Kubernetes market. Amazon seems to be converting many of its EC2 customers to Elastic KuberNETes Service, or EKS, lately. A lot of these customers have also moved to GKE, which is growing the fastest of the three. EKS allocates a larger quota to the number of clusters it allows per region and number of pods per node. Both GKE and EKS are currently running on v1.6 of the open-source open source project. Amazon is adding more features to EKS every day, and there aren't many deal-breaking features it doesn't offer already.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Is Cryptocurrency the Salary of the Future?

With cryptocurrency becoming more popular each time and more people investing in it, in this slogging thread, the technology channel discussed what they thought about companies starting to pay their employees with cryptocurrency. We covered how advantages this way could be concerning bureaucracy and how willing people would be to this type of currency, as well as how close this reality can be.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

The Moment You Say Bitcoin Can’t Do Something, It Does

What do you call an asset that’s up 22% on the year, 7% in the past six months, and 6% since October? The S&P 500. Bull market. Heading to new all-time highs. Only the Fed can stop it. Prepare for liftoff! What do you call an asset that’s up 60% on the year, 33% in the past six months, and 6% since October? Bitcoin. It’s dead. Bear market. Death cross approaching. Price could drop 50% at any moment. Your mind is playing tricks on you.
MARKETS
