Microsoft started the phased rollout of its new operating system, Windows 11, in October. Although only some PCs have been prompted to update, you may be wondering how the OS is different from Windows 10, and if it's worth downloading now. There's no rush: Microsoft says it will stop supporting Windows 10 after 2025. But if you're ready to jump into Windows 11 now, you can download the OS to your computer as long as it meets eligibility requirements. If you already have Windows 10, Windows 11 will be available to you for free. (If you don't have Windows 10 yet, here's how to get it.)

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO