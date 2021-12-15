These '70s-Inspired Winter Outfits Are Too Good to Resist

Every year, when the holiday party invites roll in, I immediately start to stress about what I'm going to wear. Should I do sparkles? Short dress or long? Classic or pops of color? After I answer all of these questions, attend the event, and take a bunch of selfies, I end up with a closet full of gowns and sequin pieces that I've only worn once. I want to change that, so I'm making the executive decision to rent my holiday attire from now on. Rent the Runway has been my go-to spot, and its offering only gets better with time. Sequins, cut-outs, little black dresses, and so much more are just waiting to be sent to my doorstep for my next holiday party. Rent the Runway's one-time rental option allows you to keep items for four or eight days. In other words, it's perfect for a last-minute look. Still on the hunt for a party dress or a fresh look for the holidays? Keep scrolling for my top picks.

5 DAYS AGO