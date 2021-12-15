ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House responds to GOP's Boebert with Islamophobia bill

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert cracked a about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, it wasn’t the first time she mocked the Muslim congresswoman.

Boebert had derided Omar during a House floor debate last month, taunting the Somali-born, Muslim-American immigrant as a member of the “jihad squad” of liberal lawmakers.

The House on Tuesday took the first formal step at a response, with a 219-212 party-line vote to approve legislation sponsored by Omar that would establish a new special envoy position at the State Department to monitor and combat Islamophobia worldwide.

In introducing the debate, Rep. James McGovern, the Democratic chairman of the House Rules Committee, cited surveys showing an uptick of anti-Muslim sentiment nationwide and around the world — and the need for an energetic U.S. response.

McGovern said the House had arrived at this moment because a colleague has “told a completely fabricated story again and again that implies a Muslim colleague is a terrorist … just because they are Muslim.”

Those actions are “a stain on this entire institution,” he said, without naming Boebert, the freshman lawmaker from Colorado. “This House is better than the worst actions of a few here.”

The bill is unlikely to advance in the Senate. But the ordeal provides yet another window onto the state of affairs in the Republican Party left behind by Donald Trump, almost a year after his supporters stormed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election. Republican leaders are their own, particularly those allied with Trump, even when their everyday rhetoric borders on racist hate speech.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Tuesday’s vote will not be the last word from the Democratic leaders on Boebert’s behavior.

But they have repeatedly said it’s up to the Republican leadership to stand up to their most outspoken members who cross a line. The Democrats so far have refrained from more punitive actions of censuring Boebert or removing her committee assignments, as they have for other lawmakers — and as some Democrats wanted.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, has not signaled any further steps.

McCarthy, R-Calif., has said he helped engineer a phone call between Boebert and Omar days after the Republican’s remarks came under scrutiny.

And before the call, he said Boebert had apologized.

But her apology — “to anyone in the Muslim community I offended” — fell short for some lawmakers.

Rather than smoothing tensions, the call between Boebert and Omar ended abruptly. Boebert refused Omar’s request for a public apology, and said Omar hung up on her. Omar said in a statement that she ended an unproductive call.

Boebert set off the firestorm around Thanksgiving after a video posted to Facebook showed her telling constituents about an interaction with Omar at a House elevator.

As she stepped on the elevator, Boebert said she spotted Omar. “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack,” Boebert recalled saying, an apparent reference to a suicide bomb. “We should be fine.”

Omar, one of just a few Muslims in Congress and the only lawmaker who regularly wears a religious headscarf, said the scene never happened.

It wasn’t the first time Boebert, the conservative newcomer, has tested the rules of civility.

Last month, Boebert derided Omar as a member of the “jihad squad” during the House debate to He was being reprimanded for having tweeted an animated video depicting the slaying of another member of the so-called “squad” of liberal lawmakers, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Gosar, shortly after the censure vote, reposted the offensive video to his Twitter account.

In many ways, the Republican lawmakers are taking a page from Trump’s playbook. On the campaign trail and in the White House, Trump routinely mocked minority groups, derided certain African countries with a vulgarity, and slapped a ban on arrivals from predominantly Muslim countries as one of his early executive actions as president.

Omar, who arrived in the U.S. as a child and now serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke during Tuesday’s debate about the bill, saying that as a country founded on religious liberty, the U.S. must fight against religious persecution of Muslims an others worldwide.

“We must lead the global effort,” she said. “As Americans we should stand united against all forms of bigotry.”

Republican opponents said the bill was too quickly produced, failed to fully define “Islamophobia” and shouldn’t provide special protections for Muslims separate from other religious groups.

One Republican, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, brought up

Shortly after taking office in 2019, Omar, who has been critical of Israel, tweeted that some lawmakers are only supportive of the Jewish state for the fundraising money — a comment widely seen as a slur. At the time, she “unequivocally” apologized. Perry also mentioned Omar’s remarks about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that were seen as dismissive but .

Democrats moved to strike Perry’s comments from the record as violating House rules.

Boebert did not speak during the debate.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., co-sponsor of the anti-Islamophobia bill, said of Omar: “She has been subjected to relentless attacks and horrifying threats not just from her fellow Americans, but even within the halls of Congress. And enough is enough.”

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
MSNBC

Following offensive comments, Trump accused of anti-Semitism (again)

As president, Donald Trump took a series of steps he considered to be pro-Israel, though by the Republican's own admission, he didn't necessarily understand his own policies. Trump nevertheless seemed to assume that he was currying favor with Jewish voters, who'd help with his re-election campaign. He thought wrong: President...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday. The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: 'Joe Biden won'

They are just three little words, but they have become nearly impossible for many Republicans to say: “Joe Biden won."Eleven months after the Democrat’s inauguration, Republican lawmakers and candidates across the country are squirming and stumbling rather than acknowledging the fact of Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. In debates and interviews, they offer circular statements or vague answers when asked whether they believe Biden won.Yes or no?In Minnesota this week, five GOP candidates for governor came up with 1,400 other words when asked by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt for an answer. On NBC's “Meet the Press”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#House#Gop#Ap#Republican#Democratic#Somali#Muslim American#The State Department#The House Rules Committee#Anti Muslim#Senate#The Republican Party#Capitol
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS
Chicago Tribune

Ambassador Rahm Emanuel: Senate confirms former Chicago mayor as U.S. envoy to Japan.

The U.S. Senate voted early Saturday morning to confirm former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan, officially opening yet another act in a three-decade political career that has run through two White Houses, Capitol Hill, Chicago City Hall and, now, the American embassy in Tokyo. The Senate voted 48-to-21 to confirm Emanuel, with the longtime political operator receiving support ...
CHICAGO, IL
