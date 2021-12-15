ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Letter to the editor | Mankind subjected to errors in judgment

By James Kopriva
The Tribune-Democrat
 4 days ago

In the Readers’ Forum on Dec 4, Chuck Colbert’s letter titled “Equality Act provides protection,” in which he discusses the “merits” of the Equality Act, he makes the statement “... God...

www.tribdem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Christian officials accuse Israel of holiday discrimination

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season. Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. But this...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mankind#The Readers Forum#Christian
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Will we teach our children facts or fear?

On a recent afternoon drive through Jefferson, New Hampshire, with the majestic Presidential Range in view, my ever-inquisitive 5-year-old son wanted to know about our nation’s third president. I paused and recalled what I had learned about Thomas Jefferson as a boy some 30 years ago. I thought of the towering bronze statue of Jefferson, […] The post Commentary: Will we teach our children facts or fear? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
JEFFERSON, NH
97.1 FM Talk

Glorifying Victimhood in America

Glorifying Victimhood in America. Congressional candidate Billy Prempeh joins Ryan Wiggins to talk about power misuse in America. What Jussie Smollett is doing sets a bad precedent for a lot of people in the United States.
POLITICS
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Letters to the editor and free speech

I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to contribute to the Letters section for over 50 years. Over those five decades, I can recall perhaps twice when I felt my letter was unfairly or qualitatively censored. Slander, libel? Personal attacks? Editors are well grounded in those instances. One must protect one’s business from crippling lawsuits. But the questionable manner by which The Courier expunged a specific, important phrase from a recent Paul Higgins letter raises real concerns about free speech protection. It seemed to harbor a political, not literary purpose.
WATERLOO, IA
montereycountyweekly.com

Letters to the Editor 12.09.21

It is shocking that the Weekly needed to ally itself with mainstream media by insisting Dr. Mercola is full of misinformation (“Inside Chelsea Green, the publishing house peddling Covid-19 misinformation and other conspiracies,” Dec. 2-8). There are over 4,000 five-star reviews on amazon.com by readers of The Truth about Covid-19!! Most thought Mercola’s factual documentation impressive. Many found his advice on improving our immune systems worthwhile.
DEL REY OAKS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Kilgore News Herald

Letters to the editor, Dec. 5

A recent guest opinion by Tyler Kelly, the executive director of the Idaho Republican party blames President Biden and the Democratic party for the current inflation that the U.S. is experiencing. That blame is misplaced. Not only is the U.S. experiencing inflation but so is the rest of the world. The obvious and proven culprit is the international pandemic. A major tenant of capitalism is the law of supply and demand. On November 26th news of the latest covid variant pushed the price of crude oil down by more than 13%. That is supply and demand, not politics.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy