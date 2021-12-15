Letter to the editor | Mankind subjected to errors in judgment

I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to contribute to the Letters section for over 50 years. Over those five decades, I can recall perhaps twice when I felt my letter was unfairly or qualitatively censored. Slander, libel? Personal attacks? Editors are well grounded in those instances. One must protect one’s business from crippling lawsuits. But the questionable manner by which The Courier expunged a specific, important phrase from a recent Paul Higgins letter raises real concerns about free speech protection. It seemed to harbor a political, not literary purpose.
