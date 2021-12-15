Letter to the editor | Mankind subjected to errors in judgment

A recent guest opinion by Tyler Kelly, the executive director of the Idaho Republican party blames President Biden and the Democratic party for the current inflation that the U.S. is experiencing. That blame is misplaced. Not only is the U.S. experiencing inflation but so is the rest of the world. The obvious and proven culprit is the international pandemic. A major tenant of capitalism is the law of supply and demand. On November 26th news of the latest covid variant pushed the price of crude oil down by more than 13%. That is supply and demand, not politics.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO