Religion

Boughs of holly

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Deck the halls (With Boughs of Holly).” It’s a fun-to-sing Christmas song (with its fa-la-la refrain) and perhaps one of the most widely recognized and most-often caroled. First published in 1881, the song is generally believed to be American in origin, although the author remains unknown. The...

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com

finegardening.com

The Best Hollies for the Northeast

Holly (Ilex spp. and cvs., Zones 5–9) remains underused in many gardens in the Northeast, yet few trees and shrubs offer as many benefits as hollies do. The popular English holly (I. aquifolium, Zones 6–9) is typically not hardy in most of the region, but there are plenty of hollies, both evergreen and deciduous, that add tremendous value even to gardens in the most northern parts of the region.
Door County Pulse

Door to Nature: The Holly and Mistletoe Season

Now is the time for Christmas decorations and traditions. Holiday songs express the joys of seeing holly berries and their dark-green leaves, and kissing under the mistletoe. The popularity of these two plants goes way back to olden days in northern Europe. The green leaves and red berries of holly offered a reminder of living plants during the dark, cold winter months and brought some color to the drab, white landscape. Mistletoe berries are white, and the small branches were saved to hang above doorways or other high places so that someone caught under them would be kissed. Both mistletoe and holly berries are poisonous to consume.
columbiagorgenews.com

Weed of the month: English Holly

The December Weed of the Month is English holly (Ilex aquifolium), a fitting invasive for the season when we “deck the halls with boughs of holly.” While English holly does make a festive decoration, it is not welcome in natural areas where it crowds out native plants. English holly is...
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Deck the halls with boughs of holly, pinecones and winter berries for Christmas

The weekend after Thanksgiving, I start the task of decorating for Christmas, a tradition I love. Lots of greenery from the garden and the woods is used. Magnolia is a favorite as is boxwood, holly, pinecones, winter berries just to name a few of the things that are festive and useful at Christmas. We live in an area where there are plenty of choices of evergreens to use, the most common are holly and magnolia. It is fun to also use cedar, especially the variety that has a blue tint to it.
clemson.edu

American Holly

While the Christmas tree takes the front-and-center stage during this holiday season, supported by a cast of poinsettias, cyclamens, kalanchoes, Christmas cactuses, and amaryllises, hollies often find themselves relegated to wreaths, garlands, and candle adornments. Years ago, I learned from Fred Galle’s tome, “Hollies: The Genus Ilex” (Timber Press, OR 1997), that hollies were quintessential Christmas symbols extensively used for centuries in holiday wreaths and Christmas decorations. Galle wrote that in London in 1851, 250,000 bunches of English hollies (Ilex aquifolium) were sold and adorned houses, churches, street corners, and marketplaces. In some parts of England, residents retained the holly sprigs until the following year because they believed it would protect their homes from lightning strikes.
Davis Enterprise

Explorit: Jolly holly plants

Holly is a common decoration during the winter holidays. It is recognized by its pointy, green leaves and bright, red berries. Holly is part of the genus ilex, which includes over 550 species of plants. It is a diverse plant that has species that range from sea level all the way up to 6500 feet in the mountains. The plant can be found in the tropic, subtropic, and temperate regions. The greatest diversity of holly plants are found in the Americas and Southeast Asia.
Circleville Herald

Pickaway to Garden: Happy holly days

Holidays, Holy days, Holly days, hay, I’m a plant guy. How else should I spell them? Holly is a plant for the season. It is mentioned in many Christmas songs, used for decorations and, with its bright red berries and green leaves, it is the colors of Christmas. Greenery...
Buffalo News

My View: Shots across the bough at Christmas tree time

Do you remember the Christmas trees of your youth? I do. A few weeks before Christmas, our father would purchase a beautiful, short-needle tree almost 6 feet tall. The ornaments and colorful lights were carefully arranged. (I could never understand why people wanted all blue lights on a tree; they cast a ghastly hue that makes people look like refugees from a Svengoolie movie.) Next came the packages of tinsel. Dad gathered the four of us together and told us to grab handfuls of tinsel and throw it on the tree.
Fort Worth Weekly

From the Vine to Holly Wine

I don’t much care whether my fruit is organic or not, as long as it tastes good, but if I were forced to choose a preference, it would be fermented, hands down. So when I read about The Holly Natural Wine Bar & Shop, the fact that the new Near Southside establishment purveys only natural wine wasn’t what interested me. As Renée Zellweger famously declared in Jerry Maguire, “You had me at ‘wine bar.’ ”
culturemap.com

Blood & Holly: Christmas West of the Pecos

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In his new one-man show, Blood & Holly, Jaston Williams remembers Christmas in childhood as a warped hybrid of Toyland and Franco’s Spain. Meet the elderly sisters without any eyebrows, the house cat driven crazy by Christmas decorations, and a gift list that includes rubber knives, moist towelettes, and teeth.
BGR.com

A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
Cape Gazette

Milton Holly Festival returns and it brings the masses

Milton’s annual Holly Festival returned Dec. 11, and with it came the crowds. Dozens of vendors and what seemed like thousands of visitors lined town streets, the Milton Fire Hall, the Milton Public Library and Goshen Hall. Strong winds threatened to turn some tents into parachutes, but for the most part, unseasonably warm weather meant a great morning and afternoon for walking around downtown to shop the handmade goods.
Variety

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
theyukonreview.com

A holly jolly hangout with Santa

From left, Nicolai and Dante Bagalawis take a photo Monday with Santa at the City of Mustang’s Festival of Trees. Nicolai is in the first grade and Dante is in prekindergarten. Both attend Riverwood Elementary. The Bagalawis family recently moved to Mustang and it was their first time to attend the event. The event takes place annually at the Mustang Town Center. Unlike last year because of the…
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

