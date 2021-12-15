Boughs of holly

The weekend after Thanksgiving, I start the task of decorating for Christmas, a tradition I love. Lots of greenery from the garden and the woods is used. Magnolia is a favorite as is boxwood, holly, pinecones, winter berries just to name a few of the things that are festive and useful at Christmas. We live in an area where there are plenty of choices of evergreens to use, the most common are holly and magnolia. It is fun to also use cedar, especially the variety that has a blue tint to it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO