ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Hospitals worry rising case counts will push them past breaking point

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Justine Coleman
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTYVZ_0dN9vPPN00

( The Hill ) – Hospitals increasingly are worried that a growing number of COVID-19 cases in several states will push them beyond their breaking point, even before the omicron strain really hits U.S. shores hard.

Already dealing with depleted workforces, hospitals are juggling a continuing flood of patients infected with the still-dominant delta strain, along with more patients seeking attention for worsening conditions after delaying care earlier in the pandemic.

Several states, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest, have called for support in recent days to alleviate the demand already pummeling hospitals ahead of the holiday season and any potential major spread of the omicron variant.

Some public health experts worry that omicron could only make things worse, even in an optimistic scenario where the new variant doesn’t lead to deadly cases.

“Some of our hospitals are already at breaking points, so anything additional on top of them will only make it worse,” said Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University.

Fourteen states report their overall inpatient bed capacity has surpassed 80 percent as of Monday, with Rhode Island, Maryland, Michigan and Massachusetts topping the list. More than half of states say their intensive care units are more than 80 percent full, according to Health and Human Services data.

Nationwide, hospitalizations are climbing, with the seven-day average for daily hospitalizations approaching 66,000 as of Sunday in a 23 percent increase from two weeks earlier, according to data from The New York Times.

Still, hospitals in some hot spots face even greater admission surges. Indiana’s largest hospital system requested help from the National Guard last week for most of its locations as hospitalizations for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients “reach all-time highs” and demand “has never been greater.”

“Managing those surges alongside all of the other incredibly vital reasons that patients come to the hospital — that’s what makes this moment different than earlier in the pandemic and every bit as challenging as all the other moments in the pandemic,” said Akin Demehin, the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) director of policy.

Leaders in Minnesota hospitals took out a full-page newspaper ad on Sunday warning that they are “heartbroken” and “overwhelmed” as their beds fill to capacity during a COVID-19 surge.

New Hampshire and Maine officials also announced the National Guard’s deployment last week to assist with its overwhelmed hospitals. Massachusetts instructed its hospitals to further reduce elective procedures amid a “critical staffing shortage,” and Maryland directed its hospitals to update their emergency plans and maximize hospital bed capacity.

Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, said the state is trying to “avert a real crisis” as 85 percent of its inpatient beds are in use.

“We’re already maxed out in terms of available space,” he said. “More importantly … staffing is strained to almost the breaking point. Most of our hospitals are keeping their capacity open with agency or travel personnel, which is extremely costly.”

“We need everybody to help with this,” he said. “Particularly with Christmas, New Year’s coming up, the risks of overwhelming our hospital system a couple weeks later are really very real if people are not careful.”

Hospitals are not yet dealing with significant admissions related to the omicron strain, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 99.9 percent of COVID-19 cases nationwide can be traced to the delta variant.

It’s unclear if and how the omicron strain could affect the demand on hospitals. Preliminary data suggests that the omicron strain may cause less severe illness but could be more transmissible than the delta strain.

“If omicron is both more contagious and more virulent, it would quickly overwhelm hospitals,” said Nancy Foster, the AHA’s vice president of quality and patient safety policy.

“If it’s more contagious and not as virulent, it may fill hospitals … if it becomes widespread across the community,” she added.

Despite this data indicating a possibly less severe disease, Wen, of George Washington University, noted that a more contagious variant could ultimately lead to more infections and thus hospitalizations.

“Just by sheer numbers, we could still end up having a large number of individuals getting severely ill and needing hospital care … even if it is a milder disease,” she said.

But David Dowdy, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the omicron strain likely won’t overtake the delta variant in the next three to four weeks before the worst of the flu season.

“What we may see is kind of a prolonged, flattened peak, as opposed to a huge spike, which, again, on a national level would be a good thing,” he said. “The problem is that that prolonged peak may be hiding big spikes happening in certain cities, certain counties, one after the other.”

Early data has indicated that the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines induce a lower antibody response to the omicron strain compared to previous variants, suggesting that more fully vaccinated and previously infected people could get infected.

But there’s a growing body of evidence supporting that booster doses provide significantly more protection against the strain. A quarter of the U.S. population has received a booster dose, CDC data shows, while 60 percent are fully vaccinated.

Although vaccines are expected to have waning immunity over time, with more people getting boosted and more vaccinations overall this winter, Dowdy said he doesn’t expect hospitalizations to reach last winter’s surge levels.

“It’s still uncertain how things are going to play out, but chances are, it’s not going to be as bad as last year,” Dowdy said. “So that uncertainty is not a reason to panic.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

SKorea bans gatherings of 5 or more people amid virus surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will prohibit private social gatherings of five or more people nationwide and force restaurants to close at 9 p.m., rolling out the country’s toughest coronavirus restrictions yet as hospitals grapple with the deadliest month of the pandemic. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCIA

COVID cases surge across US, prompting new concerns ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The number of COVID-19 cases across the country is rising ahead of the holidays, prompting new concerns about hospital capacity and the economy. Meanwhile, an appeals court has reinstated President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees won’t […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCIA

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
radiokmzn.com

CEDAR RAPIDS HOSPITALS CITE RISING COVID PATIENT COUNT, POSTPONE ELECTIVE SURGERIES

RADIO IOWA – The two hospitals in Cedar Rapids have postponed all elective surgeries that had scheduled “through Christmas” due to a rising number of Covid-19 patients. St. Luke’s and Mercy Hospitals in Cedar Rapids issued a joint statement, saying throughout the last few weeks there’s been a marked increase in patients with Covid who require inpatient care.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Urban Milwaukee

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths Rising

COVID-19 continues to rise in Milwaukee County. This past week saw an increase in the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 with more than 1,700 cases compared to more than 1,600 cases the week before. This trend in daily new cases is also being observed among children, who had...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
WRAL News

Second omicron case in NC; hospitals worry holidays will bring case surge

Raleigh, N.C. — A second case of the coronavirus' omicron variant has been confirmed in North Carolina, a researcher said Wednesday. Dirk Dittmer, an immunologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said he couldn't provide specifics about the person infected with the fast-spreading variant, only that the case wasn't in Charlotte, where North Carolina's first omicron case was confirmed last week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kfornow.com

Rising Covid-19 Case Numbers Push Risk Dial Upward

Lincoln, NE (December 7, 2021) The arrival of the Omicron Variant of Covid-19 shook up Nebraska last week, but so far no cases have been recorded in Lancaster County. Health Director Pat Lopez said the rise in cases over the past weeks has pushed the 7 day rolling average to 170 new cases per day. Three fourths of the new cases lately have been under 50 years of age. Positive rates of tests have also been rising. It reached 14.7 percent in the past week, she said, the highest point it has been during the pandemic. The seven day rolling average number of people in Lincoln’s hospitals is also rising rapidly, currently standing at 106. “This is a strain on capacity, and our hospitals are struggling” Lopez said.
LINCOLN, NE
WPFO

Surging COVID-19 cases push other patients into Aroostook hospital hallways

HOULTON, Maine (BDN) — With the number of COVID-19 cases filling up hospital beds throughout Aroostook County, many facilities are finding it increasingly difficult to accommodate those in need of emergency medical services. Houlton Regional Hospital, a 25-bed, critical access hospital serving southern Aroostook County, has been so slammed...
HOULTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Breaking Point#Community Health#Hospital Bed#Health System#Omicron#Health And Human Services#The New York Times#The National Guard
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare COVID cases rise to 125 in past week

For the second straight week, the number of COVID cases reported in Dare County have increased noticeably. There were 125 cases from Nov. 29-Dec. 5, which is up from 91 cases the week of Nov. 22-28 and 67 cases the week previous to that. The Dare County Department of Health...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Eater

Restaurants Nationwide Temporarily Close as Staff Test Positive, Case Counts Rise

Restaurants are suddenly in a situation not dissimilar to that of the early pandemic, as the delta and omicron variants of coronavirus sweep the the country: Case counts are shockingly high, staff and guests are testing positive, and restaurants — the responsible ones, at least — are choosing to close while staff are tested. Restaurants that would otherwise be experiencing some of their most profitable weeks are being forced to reckon with COVID surges. Again.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS 58

Wisconsin health care workers fear being pushed past breaking point as Omicron spreads

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - Doctors are sounding the alarm as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in the state. Health care workers are calling this a critical moment in the pandemic. Monday, Dec. 20, the Department of Health Services confirmed there are 19 cases of omicron in Wisconsin. That number is expect to rise rapidly. As a result, DHS issued a public health advisory, urging people to take urgent action to protect themselves.
WISCONSIN STATE
wabi.tv

State officials say rising COVID case count expected

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Thursday’s record for newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine in a single day comes as no surprise to state officials. Governor Mills says while there had been hope cases in the state would level out recently, that never happened, and the National Guard has been activated.
AUGUSTA, ME
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID cases rising, hospitals near capacity

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County is seeing a new record this week for the number of people hospitalized in 2021 with COVID-19. Rising cases are again clogging hospitals across Wisconsin, including at Froedtert where leaders say they are "full." The hospital's president stresses the surge is driven by unvaccinated people. "In...
WISCONSIN STATE
WCIA

WCIA

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy