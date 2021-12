Tyronn Lue added something new to his pregame routine Saturday — a knock on wood. For the record, the Los Angeles Clippers’ coach rapped his knuckle on a plastic folding table during his pre-tipoff media availability inside Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center. But only hours after starting forward Marcus Morris Sr. entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols before jetting back to Los Angeles on a private plane, joining the more than 50 players in the past week who have been sidelined by the league’s coronavirus-related protocols — outbreaks that have led to decimated rosters and an all-time high awareness of the league’s hardship exception — the symbolism counted all the same.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO