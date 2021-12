Whether you pulled a muscle, sat for too long, or bent over the wrong way, lower back pain can quickly become debilitating. Stretching and gentle strengthening exercises can help protect your back from chronic pain, but if you’re suffering in the moment, you need immediate relief. Using a pain relief cream is one of the quickest ways to feel better and get back on your feet, and capsaicin cream — made from the active ingredient in chili peppers! — is an effective treatment you may not have heard of.

