Annie's Mailbox: Feeling Hurt and Helpless

In a recent video, Reb Shaul Altar of Gur spoke strongly about people who take hurting people’s feelings lightly, and said Tzaros can last many years as a result R”L. “It is very very important to speak at the founding of a Talmud Torah, surely they are learning all day long, there are melamdim and lessons, but middos are no less important, to be mevater, to do chesed, to avoid jealousy, I cannot say never to have jealousy, everyone has jealousy, even I have it, but to suppress the jealousy, to suppress the desire, to work on the middos, why are these called middos? It is brought down in seforim because this is how a person is sized up, he knows how to learn a lot? OK! That still does not say anything about a person, but if he has good middos? That is his size! Like the size of a clothing, that is what he is, that is how a person’s essence is described.

