Relationship Advice

Annie's Mailbox: Feeling Hurt and Helpless

 6 days ago

Dear Annie: My husband and I separated 10 years ago when our children were preteens. He has shown little interest in them and maintains contact only due to my encouragement. My family always includes him when we have family get-togethers. His family, however, decided that being nice to us would be...

Lowell Sun

Dear Annie: A man’s loss touches readers

DEAR ANNIE: I am asking you to reprint your column with the letter from “Neil,” who lost his wife to cancer and was having a difficult time coping with his grief. I am giving my copy to my brother-in-law, as he lost his wife, my sister, to glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, Nov. 1. Now I would like to have another copy. — Kansas Karol.
arcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Disappointed Daughter-in-Law

Dear Annie: I have been married to my husband for more than nine years and still have a problem with my mother-in-law. When I had a bridal shower, Mom didn't reply, didn't show up and never sent a card. This made me feel unwelcome. (She still has a picture of my husband and his ex-girlfriend on her wall.)
Austin Daily Herald

Annie Lane: My wife’s vaping drives me up the wall

Dear Annie: My husband works with a guy, “Dave.” I met Dave’s girlfriend, “Julie,” last summer, and she’s a sweet, earnest, trusting person. She and I became friends, and we text and meet for coffee when we can. Dave has been really unkind to...
arcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Somewhere in America

Dear Annie: During a self-exam in March, I noticed a painful lump above my left breast. I was told repeatedly that painful lumps are rarely breast cancer, and that it was probably a benign fibroid. I was unable to get a doctor to take it seriously. During an appointment for...
arcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Need a Bigger Piece of the Pie

Dear Annie: I am a single mother of three, trying desperately to make ends meet. My paycheck is normally gone before I get back to work on Monday. I've been trying to find a part-time job to supplement my income, to no avail. Since my annual salary is right above the poverty line, I do not qualify for government assistance. What little money my ex gives me is not enough. When I ask him for more, he subtracts it from the next month's support. Now that the holiday season is here, I'm sinking deep into depression. I have no extra money for a Christmas dinner, let alone presents.
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Refusing the list is refusing a gift

Dear Amy: I was raised to not ask for gifts on special occasions such as Christmas, but to instead appreciate whatever someone wishes to give me, including no gift at all. This means that I don't make gift lists, even when someone asks. I have been in a relationship with...
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Mother-in-law triggers traumatic experience

Dear Amy: I’m a new mom to a wonderful, healthy and happy baby. The birth was traumatic. My postpartum period was marred with unbearable pain, physical limitations, and multiple surgeries. It was a difficult time of my life that I’m trying to move past in order to enjoy the...
CBS Sacramento

‘A Blessing Upon Blessing’: Single Parents Get Much-Needed Holiday Help

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Holiday presents sat piled up with some in gift bags, some topped off with bows and others just too big to wrap. “It’s just absolutely amazing what they do for us,” said Mary Baker. Baker appreciates all of it. She’s a single Mom raising her nine-year-old daughter. She was selected by non-profit Single Mom Strong this year for their Holiday Adopt-a-Family program. “Not only do I not have to worry about cooking, I also don’t have to worry about, am I going to pay my phone bill or am I going to make sure that my kid has something...
WTVC

Atlanta waitress surprised with $10K in tips

An Atlanta waitress going through hard times was just happy to receive a $45 tip from a satisfied customer. But the customer didn't think that was enough. So she sent the waitress $500 via Cash App and then implored her social media friends to donate. And donate they did. Jazmine...
TVShowsAce

Abused Woman Comes Forward About Michelle Duggar’s ‘Other Face?’

Some of Michelle Duggar‘s dark secrets may have been exposed. Since Josh Duggar’s conviction, many people have been coming forward with new details about the family. Now, fans and critics are learning all about what might have happened behind closed doors. Keep in mind that much of this has come from anonymous sources, so it’s all unconfirmed. But those who follow the Duggar family are especially interested in learning more.
SheKnows

Tips for Handling the Most Toxic People in Your Life (Who You Can't Just Cut Out)

When it comes to dealing with toxic relationships, the most obvious solution is to cut ties with the person. This is certainly easier said than done when it comes to friends, people you’ve dated or acquaintances, but what if cutting someone out completely is impossible? These are situations involving close family members who you have no choice but to interact with or potentially a boss or coworker and they consistently engage in toxic, damaging behaviors. So, what can we do when we have to continue to have someone in our life even though we know they’re detrimental to our own mental...
arcamax.com

How can someone be a Christian and deny history?

Q: The war on Christmas is a real thing and it is hard to understand in America, a nation that once respected the message of this holiday. I am a music teacher and was teaching my students about the classic Handel’s Messiah. A few kids were offended and I have been forbidden by the principal, who claims to be a Christian, to teach anything having to do with Jesus, yet He is the reason for the season. How can she be a Christian and deny history? – D.T.
thelakewoodscoop.com

POWERFUL VIDEO: Reb Shaul Altar: Most People’s Tzaros are Because They Hurt Someone’s Feelings

In a recent video, Reb Shaul Altar of Gur spoke strongly about people who take hurting people’s feelings lightly, and said Tzaros can last many years as a result R”L. “It is very very important to speak at the founding of a Talmud Torah, surely they are learning all day long, there are melamdim and lessons, but middos are no less important, to be mevater, to do chesed, to avoid jealousy, I cannot say never to have jealousy, everyone has jealousy, even I have it, but to suppress the jealousy, to suppress the desire, to work on the middos, why are these called middos? It is brought down in seforim because this is how a person is sized up, he knows how to learn a lot? OK! That still does not say anything about a person, but if he has good middos? That is his size! Like the size of a clothing, that is what he is, that is how a person’s essence is described.
