How to Breed Bees

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” is one of the best-looking Westerns to come out in years, with glorious New Zealand countryside standing in for Montana circa 1925. Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), an all-action ranching dynamo, stands at the center of a family cattle spread. He takes the front steps two at a time while calling his more business-minded brother, George (Jesse Plemons), “Fatso.” (In fairness, Plemons’s face more closely resembles a rectangle of SPAM with each passing year).
