How to Breed Bees

How to attract a swarm of bees on your property. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. If chasing bees isn’t for you, another way to get them to attract them is bait hives.You will need: Nuc boxes or old hive bodies, some new and old frames, and a swarm attractor. Place a ¾’ entrance in the nuc box or old hive body. Then place some new hives in the box but also use a couple of old frames that have an old comb in them. Then choose your swarm attractor.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO