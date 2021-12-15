Six Eagle Scouts from Northern Kentucky to be honored Sunday during local Eagle Court of Honor

Part 23 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. In her Retrospect and Vista: The First Fifty Years of Thomas More College — Formerly Villa Madonna College 1921-1971, Sister Irmina Saelinger, OSB, singled out three academic departments for special recognition in the year when the new Science Building was dedicated on the Crestview Hills campus (1971): Biology, through the “Biological Station”; “the Chemistry Department, with its New Undergraduate Approach”; and Physics because of its National Science Programs. She pointed out, for example, how the Physics Department “has established strong research facilities in magnetic resonance, recoilless nuclear absorption and magnetic susceptibilities,” all supported by grants from the National Science Foundation (NSF) back to 1962 (Retrospect and Vista, p. 78).

