ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Six Eagle Scouts from Northern Kentucky to be honored Sunday during local Eagle Court of Honor

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America Troop 70, chartered by St. Thomas Catholic Church in Ft. Thomas in 1944, will host an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony Sunday to honor six new local Eagle Scouts. The ceremony is planned at 3 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church...

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

meetNKY joins tourism industry partners in donating to Western Kentucky tornado relief efforts

As the recovery efforts continue in Western Kentucky, meetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau has joined other tourism industry partners in donating to assist with the relief efforts. The Executive Committee of the Board of Commission for meetNKY unanimously approved a $10,000 donation to the Team Western Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

The River: No COVID relief in sight, but there are role models for weathering any storm; try resilience

The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. This column is reprinted to remind us to be aware of the resurgence of COVID and importance of protecting others. It first appeared in April, 2020. The Captain is taking a brief break during this holiday season.
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Covington, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Villa Madonna/TM College physics department earned national recognition

Part 23 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. In her Retrospect and Vista: The First Fifty Years of Thomas More College — Formerly Villa Madonna College 1921-1971, Sister Irmina Saelinger, OSB, singled out three academic departments for special recognition in the year when the new Science Building was dedicated on the Crestview Hills campus (1971): Biology, through the “Biological Station”; “the Chemistry Department, with its New Undergraduate Approach”; and Physics because of its National Science Programs. She pointed out, for example, how the Physics Department “has established strong research facilities in magnetic resonance, recoilless nuclear absorption and magnetic susceptibilities,” all supported by grants from the National Science Foundation (NSF) back to 1962 (Retrospect and Vista, p. 78).
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy