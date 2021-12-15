‘Russell Howard: Lubricant’

Lyrica Anderson clashed with K. Michelle amid her marriage problems with A1 Bentley. “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” star Lyrica Anderson has been very open about the ups and downs of her marriage. In fact, she wasn’t so sure that she could work things out with A1 Bentley. Lyrica said A1 cheated on her. She felt really disrespected. And when they tried to talk things out, their conversations went nowhere. Things were so contentious and even their mothers had a hard time getting along. Things only got worse after K. Michelle accused Lyrica of trying to hook up with Safaree Samuels. Lyrica denied this. The two women nearly came to blows, too. Plus, A1 tried to run up on Safaree.

