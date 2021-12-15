ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Russell Howard: Lubricant’

By Lea Palmieri
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know how he does it, but British comedian Russell Howard brings a sense of positivity and hope and...

decider.com

country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
Person
Russell Howard
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
TENNIS
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Radar Online.com

Olivia Munn Gives Birth To Boyfriend John Mulaney's Child, Months After Comedian Files For Divorce From Wife Anna Marie Tendler

Olivia Munn has given birth to her first child with John Mulaney amid his messy divorce and their confusing relationship timeline. The 41-year-old actress welcomed a son with the newly-single comedian, 39, right before Thanksgiving. According to reports, Olivia gave birth in Los Angeles on November 24. Article continues below...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
Outsider.com

Jeff Garlin’s Final ‘Goldbergs’ Scenes Were Filmed Using a Body Double

Lately, rumors have been swirling that Jeff Garlin’s time with the popular sitcom The Goldbergs was coming to an end. The longtime actor was the subject of multiple misconduct complaints on the set of the hit ABC sitcom. And, as one outlet reports, this end has come a lot sooner than expected. Recently, The Goldbergs showrunners had to call in Garlin’s body double to finish the actor’s scenes on his final day.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach and her husband cause a stir with appearance away from GMA

Amy Robach got into the festive spirit when she wore the most fabulous bright, red dress for an appearance her viewers weren't expecting. The star showed off her fit physique as she left Good Morning America for an interview on The View alongside her husband, Andrew Shue. Amy shared photos...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DesignerzCentral

Oprah and Ellen’s shock: ‘Meghan used us!’

When it comes to doing talk shows, it doesn’t get much bigger than sitting on the couches of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. And now that Meghan Markle has ticked both off her list, she’s ready to take the next step – launching her own chat program that will blow everyone out of the water!
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

First Look: Marriage Bootcamp Hip Hop Edition With K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz & More

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
HIP HOP
urbanbellemag.com

Lyrica Anderson & K. Michelle Nearly Come to Blows on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Lyrica Anderson clashed with K. Michelle amid her marriage problems with A1 Bentley. “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” star Lyrica Anderson has been very open about the ups and downs of her marriage. In fact, she wasn’t so sure that she could work things out with A1 Bentley. Lyrica said A1 cheated on her. She felt really disrespected. And when they tried to talk things out, their conversations went nowhere. Things were so contentious and even their mothers had a hard time getting along. Things only got worse after K. Michelle accused Lyrica of trying to hook up with Safaree Samuels. Lyrica denied this. The two women nearly came to blows, too. Plus, A1 tried to run up on Safaree.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

Kristen Bell Is the Woman in the House: Netflix Satire Sets Premiere — WATCH

Kristen Bell‘s new Netflix comedy possesses TV’s longest title in recent memory. (Maybe ever?) Premiering Friday, Jan. 28, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (or TWITHATSFTGITW, for short) is an eight-episode, limited-run series described as a “darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.” The first trailer introduces us to Anna, a heartbroken woman for whom “every day is the same,” according to the official logline. “She sits with her wine, staring out the...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Cozies Up To Handsome Son Gaston, 39, In Rare Family Photo

Jaclyn Smith, one of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ looked so youthful while posing beside her son Gaston Richmond in a new photo. Jaclyn Smith truly doesn’t age! The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star looked so young and beautiful in her latest Instagram photo, which she uploaded on Wednesday, December 15. The snapshot featured Jaclyn and her son Gaston Richmond, 39, sweetly posing together inside a house in Beverly Hills, California. Jaclyn wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on Jaclyn’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES

