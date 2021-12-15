‘Russell Howard: Lubricant’

Kristen Bell‘s new Netflix comedy possesses TV’s longest title in recent memory. (Maybe ever?)
Premiering Friday, Jan. 28, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (or TWITHATSFTGITW, for short) is an eight-episode, limited-run series described as a “darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.”
The first trailer introduces us to Anna, a heartbroken woman for whom “every day is the same,” according to the official logline. “She sits with her wine, staring out the...
