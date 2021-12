Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sought to promote a conspiracy theory over the Jan 6 riots and suggested federal agents “encouraged people to go in” to the US Capitol.In a speech to young conservatives in Phoenix, Arizona, the representative from Georgia said she had been in the Capitol, as she was among the more than 150 Republicans who were trying to stop the Joe Biden being certified as president.She said people had travelled to Washington DC to assemble to about election integrity, “because they felt their election was stolen, they felt their votes were stolen. And it was so...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO