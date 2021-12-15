Region Wrap Up

The University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team upset the No. 1 team in the nation Thursday night in Columbus to advance to fourth ever national championship match. Freshman Anna Smrek recorded her 20th kill on match point and No. 4 Wisconsin beat top-seeded and previously unbeaten Louisville 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 in the NCAA women’s volleyball semifinals.
The Northern Illinois Huskies tried to get a bit too cute late in Friday’s Cure Bowl, and it cost them dearly. The Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were locked in a shootout in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, with Northern Illinois clinging to a 41-39 lead with about seven minutes to go. Facing 4th and 1, the Huskies understandably did not want to trust their defense at this stage, and decided to go for it from their own 34-yard line.
A Nebraska defensive back has decided to explore his options outside of Lincoln after just one season with the program. The Omaha World-Herald reported on Friday that freshman Malik Williams has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He was a member of the Huskers’ 2021 recruiting class and spent just one year with the football program.
The 500 Club held their final bowling tournament for the 2021 season on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget. Twenty-four players competed in the womens’ tournament and 25 players in the men’s tournament. This was a 9-pin no-tap, singles event. In the womens’ tournament, Katherine Bishop took home first...
Aaron Donald was an animal again in week 14 against the Cardinals in Arizona. In the win, the Pitt alum notched five total tackles, a pass defended, three TFLs, and three sacks. At 30-years-old, Donald continues his reign as the most disruptive interior defender in the league.
It was in mid-March when I contacted Brandon Gruchow about doing a small article. "Text me a family photo, Coach," I said, which he most certainly did. Then I forgot all about it until today, which is Tuesday. It's like having a to-do list. And then I remembered Brandon and...
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Celtics and Long Island Nets wrapped up a two-game series Friday night at the Expo. The Celtics lost a heartbreaker in overtime Thursday night, snapping a seven-game win streak. At 9-2, Maine still has the second-best record in the G League. The Celtics currently have eight players on their roster averaging over 11 points a game. The offense has been very balanced, while defensively the Celtics have been solid. Head coach Jarell Christian has been very happy with his teams play and potential.
Houseplants are on a popularity streak that doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. If they are marketed for the Christmas season like they were for Halloween and Thanksgiving, you will not be able to turn around without running into them. A popular plant that I see in my shopping trips are air plants. Air plants belong to the Tillandsia […]
Nebraska diver Sara Troyer competed Thursday morning in the one-meter and Friday morning in the three-meter at the 2021 USA Diving Winter National Championships, held in Bloomington, Ind. "Sara looked really strong this whole week," Nebraska head diving coach Landon Marzullo said. "This meet was arguably the biggest stage she...
Blackout Bingo Jackpot is at a record $2,120. Last week’s winners of the 50-50 pot bingo were Jill Strobel, Judy Volzke and Lee Oster and the regular bingo game winner was Mary Weber (twice). The regular blackout winners were Gary Kraft and Patti Wanner. The drawing winners were Patti Wanner, Eraine Schumacher, Tom Baumgartner and Cindy Kraft . The Herreid […]
