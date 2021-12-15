Thank Yous

As the snow starts to come down and the holiday season is upon us, I’ve been increasingly thinking about the season and what I’m thankful for. It can be very routine for us to look back at the year in review and talk about what we did, what we are happy with, and what we want to improve in the future. This year though, I think it’s especially important considering the changes taking place this year, both in our world and in my own experiences. So I think we can all take this time as one especially to reflect, given all the uncertainty we have experienced.

