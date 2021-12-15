Thank Yous

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

For the cards and well wishes for my 90th...

www.ppioneer.com

Cape May County Herald

Thanks to 1st Responders at Whitebrier

I’d like to say a big thank you to the off-duty nurse who called an ambulance for me during an allergic reaction outside the Whitebrier Nov. 26. Much gratitude also goes to the first responders and the medical staff for excellent support in a stressful situation. Lots of love...
NORWAY
thenewsleaders.com

What to be thankful for this holiday season

As the snow starts to come down and the holiday season is upon us, I’ve been increasingly thinking about the season and what I’m thankful for. It can be very routine for us to look back at the year in review and talk about what we did, what we are happy with, and what we want to improve in the future. This year though, I think it’s especially important considering the changes taking place this year, both in our world and in my own experiences. So I think we can all take this time as one especially to reflect, given all the uncertainty we have experienced.
FESTIVAL
Niles Daily Star

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A thanks to the community

On behalf of Helping Hands of Cass County, we cannot close out 2021 without celebrating the generosity of our community. This year, we served more people than ever, providing food and clothing to elderly, school children, foster children, disabled and those struggling financially — even while we spent tens of thousands to replace our roof. We did not have to cut services because of the generous support of our regular community partners, including St. Ann’s, Pleasant View, Penn Friends, the Edward Lowe Foundation, the Diamond Lake Association and too many individuals and groups to list. A great boost came from The Power of 100 – Women Who Care, a group of women who meet quarterly to support local nonprofits, the Pokagon Fund, MEC, and the new business in town, Sunset Coast. Thanks to all of you, we look forward to serving those in need for years to come.
CASS COUNTY, MI
restorationnewsmedia.com

Speaking thanks for everything

“Thanks be to God for His unspeakable gift!” the King James Version of 2 Corinthians 9:15 says. The word “unspeakable” has always thrown me for a loop. How can we not speak of God’s gift of Jesus? Something can be so wonderful or even surprising it can leave us speechless, though. Is that what it means?
RELIGION
Post Register

Opinion: Giving thanks

Jerry: The holiday season is a great time to reflect on things we’re grateful for. Carrie: There’s certainly a lot to be thankful for. Thanks to the vaccines, we’ve been able to resume an almost normal life again. Jerry: I’d like to thank the pharmaceutical companies who...
SOCIETY
dailyjournal.net

Dick Wolfsie: Thanks for the laughs

Every year about this time, I look back with appreciation at the people, places and predicaments that made it into my column during the past 12 months. My brother-in law Tom, who last Christmas gave me an Apple watch: I am not tech savvy, but Tom told me not to worry. “Many have been intimidated, but with a little patience you will find it all worthwhile.” This was the exact advice he gave me when I told him I was going to marry his sister.
LIFESTYLE
WLOS.com

Thank to Teachers: Mina Jenkins

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Dawson Kendall is new to Iotla Valley Elementary School this year, but he says Mrs. Jenkins made him feel special "from the day we went to look at the school." He nominated her for this week's Thanks to Teachers because she is a "good teacher and has a good personality."
FRANKLIN, NC
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Hello Magazine

25 best gifts for grandchildren from grandparents this Christmas

Children grow up far too fast these days, so for grandparents stuck on what to buy their grandchildren for Christmas, we have you covered. While some may be into toys, others may be into arts and crafts, new gadgets, or more high-tech equipment so they’re the cool one at school with the latest iPhone. However, others may be getting into beauty and trying new make-up or hair tools. But for some, a sentimental gift like a keepsake will be something they will cherish forever more.
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
thebvnewspaper.com

Thank you for everything, The BonaVenture

My entire life, I always thought I was headed to a school in New York City. I thought about it from as early as I could remember. When I went on a visit to this school, I considered applying with an early decision application. My friends were shocked weeks later when I told them I was going to go to St. Bonaventure.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY

