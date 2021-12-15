Comments on Congress

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By former Congressman Lee Hamilton
PAT FALLON MEMBER OF CONGRESS

On Dec. 7, House Armed Services Committee Member Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04) issued a statement celebrating the inclusion funding for HMMWV Roll Over Mitigation in the final text of the FY22 NDAA.Congressman Fallon said: “After reviewing Army and Marine Corps tactical vehicle rollover accidents from FY2010- 2019, it was clear ...
OPINION: Why not outsource Congress?

I have just learned that, starting in 2022, one of our new congressmen will be Johan ‘Sonny’ Knudsen of Upernavik, Greenland. Freshman Congressman Knudsen represents a revolutionary step our country is taking toward a prudent fiscal policy, and I think this effort deserves our full support. ...
Texas starts building border wall using state money and same contractor used by Trump

Texas has broken ground on a partial border wall with Mexico, using the same contractor used by Donald Trump before his plans were subsequently scrapped by Joe Biden. Now working under the auspices of Texas Governor Greg Abbott the very same group is pressing on with plans to construct a wall across sections of the Mexican border that remain unbuilt.On 16 December, the first wall panels were erected in Starr County, with more to follow over the coming months. Pictures shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin show the progress that has been made thus far, using what he...
Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
Democrats' disconnect with rural America is getting so deep it may jeopardize their razor-thin chances for 2022 and 2024

In the vast rural expanses of Southwest Virginia, Democrats were once at the top of the political pecking order. For decades, Rick Boucher, a Blue Dog Democrat, represented the Commonwealth's conservative 9th congressional district, consistently winning over voters who were increasingly supporting Republicans at the presidential level. First elected in 1982, Boucher won most of his House races rather handily — in 2008, he even ran unopposed in the general election.
Following offensive comments, Trump accused of anti-Semitism (again)

As president, Donald Trump took a series of steps he considered to be pro-Israel, though by the Republican's own admission, he didn't necessarily understand his own policies. Trump nevertheless seemed to assume that he was currying favor with Jewish voters, who'd help with his re-election campaign. He thought wrong: President...
Mitch McConnell is suddenly legitimizing the Jan. 6 committee. But why?

It’s difficult to dismiss even one Mitch McConnell comment as anything other than part of a concerted and deliberate political strategy. It’s virtually impossible to dismiss two. All of which makes twin comments this week by McConnell (R-Ky.) legitimizing the House’s Jan. 6 committee quite interesting. As...
Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative, has died at age 52. Ericksen’s death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador, though his cause of death wasn’t immediately released. The state Senate Republican Caucus confirmed his passing Saturday but did not say where he died.
