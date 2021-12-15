That’s Life

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tony Bender
 4 days ago

I suppose I was born a mystic. Instead of seeing coincidences, I saw...

westmilfordmessenger.com

Zoom. It’s a Wonderful Life, even online

For the last 20 years, many of The Theater Project’s favorite actors have played – and replayed –roles in the radio play It’s a Wonderful Life, and the tradition has continued online. Starting the holidays with the New Jersey Theater Project’s rendering of this American Christmas...
MOVIES
OCRegister

It’s a new kind of ‘Wonderful Life’

The holiday season is about to get more exciting: the 1940s Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” is being resurrected this month at the Performing Arts Center, but with a twist. The Old Pros theater group will be staging a live radio broadcast based on the holiday...
MOVIES
The Augusta Chronicle

Life Lines: What’s Your Eye on Life?

The eye is the lamp of the body. So, if your eye is healthy, your whole body will be full of light but if your eye is bad, your whole body will be full of darkness. If then the light in you is darkness, how great is the darkness. Matthew 6:22-23 (ESV)
RELIGION
Mashed

The Lunch That Changed Julia Child's Life

Chef and television personality Julia Child is widely credited with popularizing French cooking among the American public. Her bestselling 1961 cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" and subsequent television show, "The French Chef" were so popular that they broadened culinary horizons for a generation of Americans (via Biography). However,...
CELEBRITIES
atmorenews.com

Celebrating Kendall’s life

Students in two fifth-grade homerooms at Escambia County Middle School celebrated last Friday, December 3, the life of former classmate Kendall Watkins, who lost his life in a November 24 car crash. After a brief address and countdown by Counselor Jawuan Osborne, more than three dozen of Kendall’s classmates and school counselors shouted, “Celebrating Kendall’s life,” and released green and white balloons (donated by Southern Stems). The balloons briefly formed a heart as they soared upward.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
NPR

Cloy to the world: 'It's A Wonderful Life' revisited

For many, It's A Wonderful Life is the quintessential Christmas movie. George Bailey's story is filled with life lessons, the importance of community, and a little kid playing carols on the piano. While it wasn't a box office hit when it first debuted 75 years ago, It's A Wonderful Life has somehow persisted and become a staple of holiday viewing.
MOVIES
ravallirepublic.com

Valley Women's Voices: Toys and the meaning of life

A few months back I learned that our disrupted supply chain has created a “new normal” that affects all of us, even our youngest consumers -- the kids. The Toy Industry has announced that coveted toys and games are in short supply. Oh no, I thought! A paucity of plushies? A lack of Lego and LOL Surprises? A dearth of Darth dolls? A minimum of matchboxes?
LEGO
TODAY.com

It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75 years

In the latest edition of TODAY’s series “Mr. Smith Goes to…,” Harry Smith takes us on a trip to Seneca Falls, the town that embodies the spirit of the beloved film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Former village planner Fran Caraccillo describes how the connection between Seneca and Bedford Falls starts with a bridge and how the movie continues to touch the hearts of viewers.Dec. 9, 2021.
MOVIES
dsmmagazine.com

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ adapted for the stage

Artists featured in the “It’s a Wonderful Life” adaptation include Robert Serpento and Tiffany Flory. Photo: Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Iowa Stage Theatre Company is putting a twist on the classic holiday story of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The black-and-white 1946 film will be reinvented on stage in “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” during an eight-show run starting Thursday at Stoner Theater in the Des Moines Civic Center.
DES MOINES, IA
Fox News

Stars reflect on 'It's a Wonderful Life'

It was just another job for child actor Karolyn Grimes. She was 6 and had already done four movies by the summer of 1946 when filming began on "It’s a Wonderful Life." The only thing she recalls about the biggest movie of her career was being delighted to play in snow on the set.
MOVIES
salish-current.org

What’s life without a future?

Salish Current isn’t quite ready to leave 2021 (we still have some stories to tell and some fundraising to complete) but we’re asking our readers to take us into the new year by sharing one thing they look forward to doing in 2022. Here’s how:. Complete the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Ken

Life’s Most Precious Jewels!

The most prized stone on Earth is the diamond. Its luster, sheen, and even its durability are highly sought qualities in our world of materialism. I think about diamonds in a different context. I consider them the baubles of life, not the true gems they are valued to be by our society.
wfmynews2.com

Find your life’s fulfillment: Youday!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is a spiritual writing which says a double-minded person is unstable in all their ways. Our instability is an indication we are living between two mindsets one that has perfected the way we can destroy ourselves and another that seeks healing for ourselves. This internal tug...
GREENSBORO, NC
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s something for the music lover in your life

We are in the thick of shopping season, and one thing we are all about at Live In The D is shopping local. Where do you go to find something unique for the music lover in your life? How about a store that was founded by the Detroit rocker Jack White?
DETROIT, MI
winespectator.com

Sandy Block's Life of Passion for Knowledge and Wine

With the passing of Alexander "Sandy" Block due to cancer on Nov. 21 at the age of 72, the wine and hospitality world has lost an undersung hero. Block was vice president of beverage operations for Legal Sea Foods, the Boston-based restaurant group he joined in 2004. In 1992 he had become a Master of Wine—the first to hold that coveted title on the East Coast—and though not well-known outside of the wine world, within it he was seen as a person of great knowledge, influence and generosity.
FOOD & DRINKS

