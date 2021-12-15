That’s Life

Students in two fifth-grade homerooms at Escambia County Middle School celebrated last Friday, December 3, the life of former classmate Kendall Watkins, who lost his life in a November 24 car crash. After a brief address and countdown by Counselor Jawuan Osborne, more than three dozen of Kendall’s classmates and school counselors shouted, “Celebrating Kendall’s life,” and released green and white balloons (donated by Southern Stems). The balloons briefly formed a heart as they soared upward.
