Colorado State

Threat Of Severe Wind In Colorado Prompts COVID Testing, Vaccine & Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Closures & Delays

By Danielle Chavira
 4 days ago
(CBS4) – The severe wind forecast for Wednesday is prompting the state to close or delay the opening of several COVID-19 testing, vaccine and monoclonal antibody sites.

Below are changes to community COVID-19 testing sites:

Closed:

  • 16th Street Mall, Denver
  • Chapman Park, Monte Vista
  • La Veta High School, La Veta
  • Lincoln County Public Health, Hugo
  • Saguache Community Building, Saguache
  • Walensburg Train Depot, Walsenberg

Delayed, opening at 10 a.m.:

  • Aims Community College, Greeley
  • All City Stadium, Denver
  • Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office and Conference Center, Aurora
  • Centaurus High School, Lafayette
  • Clayton Early Learning Center, Denver
  • Clear Creek Valley Park, Arvada
  • Colorado School of Mines, Golden
  • Crossroads Community Center, Northglenn
  • Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, Denver
  • Echo Park Stadium, Parker
  • Fort Lewis College, Durango
  • Fort Morgan – Lincoln Street, Fort Morgan
  • George Washington High School, Denver
  • Instructional Support Facility, Aurora
  • Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden
  • Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver
  • La Plata Fairgrounds, Durango
  • Littleton Park and Walk, Littleton
  • Our Lady Mother of the Church, Commerce City
  • Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs
  • Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood
  • Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton
  • Rocky Mountain Prep, Denver
  • Saint Vrain Valley School District Innovation Center, Longmont
  • SOAR Academy, Englewood
  • Southwest Plaza, Littleton
  • Wiggins Community Church, Wiggins

Those with appointments will be given information about rescheduling. More testing sites can be found on the state’s webpage

Below is information about mobile vaccine clinics:

Closed:

  • Bill Reed Elementary, Loveland
  • Centennial Elementary, Broomfield
  • Children’s Hospital Colorado (North Campus), Broomfield
  • Children’s Hospital Colorado (South Campus), Highlands Ranch
  • Durango Transit Center, Durango
  • English in Action parking lot, El Jebel
  • Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Ball Arena parking lot, Denver
  • Monarch Casino parking lot, Black Hawk
  • North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara
  • North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista
  • Olander Elementary School, Fort Collins
  • Tavelli Elementary, Fort Collins
  • Walmart Supercenter, Montrose
  • Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway
  • Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta

Those who had appointments will be notified and given an opportunity to reschedule. Coloradans can call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder for more informatin.

The following mobile monoclonal antibody clinics will be closed:

  • Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.
  • Canon City, 201 N 6th St.
  • Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.
  • Craig, 1111 W Victory Way
  • Denver, 5075 Lincoln St.
  • Durango, 2500 Main Ave.
  • Grand Junction, 2938 North Ave.
  • Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.

Alternate sites for monoclonal antibody treatments are listed at covid19.colorado.gov/treatments . For more information about monoclonal antibody treatments, call our hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).

