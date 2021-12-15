Threat Of Severe Wind In Colorado Prompts COVID Testing, Vaccine & Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Closures & Delays

(CBS4) – The severe wind forecast for Wednesday is prompting the state to close or delay the opening of several COVID-19 testing, vaccine and monoclonal antibody sites.

Below are changes to community COVID-19 testing sites:

Closed:

16th Street Mall, Denver

Chapman Park, Monte Vista

La Veta High School, La Veta

Lincoln County Public Health, Hugo

Saguache Community Building, Saguache

Walensburg Train Depot, Walsenberg

Delayed, opening at 10 a.m.:

Aims Community College, Greeley

All City Stadium, Denver

Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office and Conference Center, Aurora

Centaurus High School, Lafayette

Clayton Early Learning Center, Denver

Clear Creek Valley Park, Arvada

Colorado School of Mines, Golden

Crossroads Community Center, Northglenn

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, Denver

Echo Park Stadium, Parker

Fort Lewis College, Durango

Fort Morgan – Lincoln Street, Fort Morgan

George Washington High School, Denver

Instructional Support Facility, Aurora

Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver

La Plata Fairgrounds, Durango

Littleton Park and Walk, Littleton

Our Lady Mother of the Church, Commerce City

Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs

Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood

Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton

Rocky Mountain Prep, Denver

Saint Vrain Valley School District Innovation Center, Longmont

SOAR Academy, Englewood

Southwest Plaza, Littleton

Wiggins Community Church, Wiggins

Those with appointments will be given information about rescheduling. More testing sites can be found on the state’s webpage

Below is information about mobile vaccine clinics:

Closed:

Bill Reed Elementary, Loveland

Centennial Elementary, Broomfield

Children’s Hospital Colorado (North Campus), Broomfield

Children’s Hospital Colorado (South Campus), Highlands Ranch

Durango Transit Center, Durango

English in Action parking lot, El Jebel

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Ball Arena parking lot, Denver

Monarch Casino parking lot, Black Hawk

North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara

North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista

Olander Elementary School, Fort Collins

Tavelli Elementary, Fort Collins

Walmart Supercenter, Montrose

Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway

Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta

Those who had appointments will be notified and given an opportunity to reschedule. Coloradans can call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder for more informatin.

The following mobile monoclonal antibody clinics will be closed:

Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.

Canon City, 201 N 6th St.

Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.

Craig, 1111 W Victory Way

Denver, 5075 Lincoln St.

Durango, 2500 Main Ave.

Grand Junction, 2938 North Ave.

Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.

Alternate sites for monoclonal antibody treatments are listed at covid19.colorado.gov/treatments . For more information about monoclonal antibody treatments, call our hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).