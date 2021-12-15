ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byers, CO

Fires, Overturned Semis & Power Outages All Possible During Wednesday Wind Event

By Alan Gionet
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

BYERS, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire that started along Interstate 70 in Byers on Tuesday was a taste of what could be to come as winds whip up. Same thing for a fire near Highway 85 and Titan Road in Douglas County where South Metro Fire’s Eric Hurst noted it was bad and getting worse.

“Not only because of the gusty winds and dry conditions right now, but the forecasted dangerous winds that are coming tomorrow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLVcv_0dN9pQMW00

(credit: South Metro Fire)

“So we’re going to try and put more of our suppression resources closer to where the fires could occur,” said Phil Daniels, deputy chief of Operations at the state’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

That includes actions like moving a hand crew out of Gilpin County down to the Eastern Plains, even with winds on some mountain passes expected to reach 100 miles an hour Wednesday.

“If you’re east of the Continental Divide, there is a good chance that the fire danger around you tomorrow will be very high to extreme. Throughout the state is bad. East of I-25 is very bad.”

There’s drought all over Colorado and some of the worst conditions are on the plains.

“All of our fuels, the grass, the sticks, the logs all of them have not received substantial moisture in many, many, many weeks.”

It will be bad enough in the Denver metro area. Xcel Energy has pre-positioned crews in anticipation of power lines coming down . Tree branches could come down in what will be the equivalent of hurricane force winds.

Xcel said in a statement it has “Increased staffing levels and put operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available.”

Some school districts like Gilchrest in southeast Colorado canceled school Wednesday ahead of the dangerous high winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqgFN_0dN9pQMW00

File photo (credit: CBS)

In Bennett, truck driver Allen Gilcrease was thinking about the road ahead.

“Being in a semi, we don’t have that luxury of like a little car that doesn’t get blown off the road. We can get tipped over, roll our truck, lose our load, and that’s the quickest way for one of us, a truck driver to lose our lives out here.”

It also delays transportation.

“It’s harder for us to make our scheduled deliveries. We have to shut down. We can’t drive as far as we want,” said Gilcrease. He planned to drive a bit Tuesday night, stop, sleep and get moving Wednesday to stay ahead of the wind.

In high winds, being a trucker is a nail biting job.

“We’re more focused on, ‘OK where’s the trailer, where’s my truck? How am I doing? Am I swerving back and forth because of the wind?’ and now put cars involved. It gets scary really fast.”

Daniels said people should be aware of the danger they might cause.

“We don’t want any starts to occur so if town a trailer make sure that your chains are tied up so they’re not dragging on the ground. If you smoke, please don’t smoke in an area where your ashes will potentially start a fire. And don’t use tomorrow as your day to burn leaves.”

In addition he said, don’t assume someone else has called in a fire if you see one. Time is even more crucial.

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert For More Mountain Snow And Denver Chill

DENVER(CBS)- The second cold front of the week will push thru the state Thursday night into Friday. This system will not be as strong as the epic wind maker that hit Wednesday. The front is attached to a big low that will move from Idaho into Montana to end the week. Credit CBS4 The storm will bring in a blast of snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Along with the front passage temperatures across the state will cool by about 5 to 10 degrees over most areas. Credit CBS4 Ski areas will be breezy and chilly for Friday.  But, again nothing like the mid-week storm system. Credit CBS4 There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Elkhead and Park Mountains near Steamboat for 3 to 8 inches of snow. For areas around Rabbit Ears Pass and the mountains in Grand and Jackson counties amounts will be closer to 5 to 10 inches. Wind will be kicking up a bit during the day on Friday. Although not as strong as Wednesday, they will be noticable. With winds in the Denver metro area gusting to 25 mph and in the mountains up to 45 mph.    
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Dust From Wednesday’s High Winds Likely To Trigger Allergies

DENVER (CBS4)– All the blowing dust from Wednesday’s high winds that blew through Colorado led to a health advisory for some living in the eastern part of the state. A doctor from National Jewish said the conditions are similar to the dangers posed by smoke from wildfires. (credit: CBS) “The particles that are kicked up are larger so they don’t get into the deep part of the lung, this an event that irritates the eyes and throat and nose and more likely to trigger allergies than lung problems,” said Dr. David Beuther with National Jewish. There is a High Wind Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday that includes virtually every location in Colorado along and east of the Continental Divide. The National Weather Service office in Pueblo recorded a 107 mph wind gust in Lamar shortly before 9 a.m. as a front passed through southeast Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Winds Topple Trees, Leave Behind Downed Power Poles, Damage Across Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4)– Along Highway 93, north of Golden, the wind was howling on Wednesday. The gusts were so strong, they bent utility poles to their sides. (credit: CBS) The road was shut down between Highways 72 and 128 for a period due to a live power line on the ground and an overturned truck. As CBS4’s Rick Sallinger approached the truck he recorded, “The wind is so strong, not only can I just barely stand up, but honestly I feel like I am going to blow away.” The truck’s windshield was knocked out. It flipped while carrying furniture. “We were just driving and we got pulled...
GOLDEN, CO
