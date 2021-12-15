ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 2 Duke shakes off rust, routs South Carolina State

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5m09_0dN9pNxZ00

AJ Griffin scored 19 points as No. 2 Duke cruised past South Carolina State 103-62 on Tuesday night.

In 21 minutes of play off the bench, Griffin connected on 7 of 8 shots and tallied four rebounds and four assists. He was one of six Blue Devils to score in double digits. Trevor Keels had 14 points, Joey Baker scored 13 points, and Paolo Banchero had in 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 11 points and Mark Williams had 10 points and three blocks for Duke (8-1), which returned to the court after a two-week break for exams.

“We shot the ball really well, and shared it,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “AJ has been coming on. These last two weeks, he’s really got in a lot of individual work. It’s just a matter of him continuing to work. ... It’s kind of neat to see.”

Griffin's only regret? He didn't dunk more.

“I think it just naturally happens,” Griffin said of his layups. “Every single time I do that, though, I tell myself, ‘Ah. I should’ve dunked that one.’”

The game was tied at 6 before the Blue Devils embarked on a 29-8 run. Duke led by 33 points at halftime and increased its lead to as many as 47 points in the second half.

Edward Oliver-Hampton had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead the Bulldogs (3-8).

“We were just outmanned. We had to play a perfect game to kind of keep it close, and we didn’t do that,” Bulldogs coach Tony Madlock said. “My guys competed. That’s all I can ask for.”

BIG PICTURE

S.C. State: The Bulldogs had won two straight entering the game, but couldn’t keep up with one of the top teams in the country. S.C. State carries two upperclassmen on its roster, and its inexperience showed as the Bulldogs committed 17 fouls and 17 turnovers. The youthful squad will aim to be more competitive in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.

Duke: The Blue Devils hadn't played since their loss to Ohio State on Nov. 30 but were able to shake off the rust and capture a convincing win. Duke remained sharp defensively, holding the Bulldogs to 4-of-20 shooting from 3-point range.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Duke shot 15 of 27 (55.6%) from 3-point range, its best performance of the season. Eight different Blue Devils hit at least one 3-pointer, which tied a school record.

“We got up a lot of shots the two weeks before this. We got some good shooters. Thankfully, we knocked them down. We all got open and made our shots,” said Bates Jones, who had seven points and one 3-pointer. “Good shots and great shots — a lot of it is knowing what your teammate is good at. Knowing who great shooters are. Maybe passing up a contested shot for an open shot.”

It was the second time this season Duke has scored more than 100 points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Duke won't have any chance to overtake No. 1 Baylor unless the Bears lose.

TIP-INS

Duke’s Theo John was sidelined with a back injury. ... Krzyzewski’s grandson, Michael Savarino, was in uniform for the first time since his DWI arrest on Nov. 14. He played four minutes and scored three points. ... Newly hired Duke football coach Mike Elko attended the game and shook hands with Krzyzewski.

UP NEXT

S.C. State: The Bulldogs return home and will host Carver College on Thursday.

Duke: In their second of four straight home games, the Blue Devils host Appalachian State on Thursday.

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Mike Elko
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Football#South Carolina State#The Blue Devils#Ohio State
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Iowa State

Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
IOWA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Isn't it Ironic:' Lincoln Riley, USC feel the sting of betrayal in Running Back Coach's 'Choice'

It’s a saying many of us have heard all of our lives. That’s another one. The primary tenant, our choices have consequences and sometimes negative ones. That’s what Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are facing as they watch recently hired running backs coach, Tashard Choice, leave USC to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at the University of Texas. Choice, who played for the Dallas Cowboys, heads back to Texas, where he’s highly respected, having coached with the Cowboys before joining the college ranks at the University of North Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Kentucky vs. Louisville men's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues with Cardinals

Wednesday's rivalry basketball game between Kentucky and Louisville has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals program, both schools announced Monday morning. Louisville also said it was pausing all team-related activities indefinitely due to multiple positive tests. Starting center Malik Williams missed the Cardinals' loss to Western...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Ashton Craig. Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt. Recruited By: Jeff Quinn. RECRUITING RANKINGS. On3: 4-star - No. 194 overall - No. 17 interior...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Small schools do well in area basketball rankings

A reader raised an interesting question the other day: Why don’t we split our high school basketball rankings into large and small schools?. After all, that’s how we do it with our football rankings, with one set for teams in Classes 1A through 3A, and another for 4A through 6A. The thought of splitting our basketball rankings thusly has occasionally crossed my mind.
TUPELO, MS
ABC News

ABC News

481K+
Followers
122K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy