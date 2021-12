This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A warning: This article will not tell you whether SARS-CoV-2 escaped from a lab and set off the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 5 million people. I’m not even going to tell you if I think it did.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO