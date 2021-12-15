Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 66, Hillsboro 29
Canby 63, South Salem 46
Cascade 43, Gladstone 27
Churchill 72, South Eugene 45
Cottage Grove 60, Sisters 40
Crater 58, North Eugene 32
Creswell 61, Glide 35
Crook County 70, Parkrose 51
Crosshill Christian 68, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 27
Crosspoint Christian 54, Central Christian 19
Eagle Point 49, Thurston 36
Eddyville 49, Alsea 47, OT
Henley 65, Yreka, Calif. 60
Hood River 82, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 71
Illinois Valley 52, Rogue Valley Adventist 42
Jewell 50, Falls City 32
La Grande 57, Fruitland, Idaho 43
Lakeridge 61, McMinnville 48
Lost River 56, Tulelake, Calif. 19
Marist 61, Sweet Home 20
Mountain View 65, Redmond 55
Mountainside 82, Lake Oswego 63
N. Clackamas Christian 47, Grand View Christian 35
Nelson 41, Glencoe 32
Oakland 51, Coquille 43
Open Door 77, Life Christian 9
Oregon City 53, Newberg 41
Oregon Episcopal 62, Amity 48
Payette, Idaho 50, Vale 44
Pendleton 55, Lewiston, Idaho 48
Rainier 55, Yamhill-Carlton 47
Ridgeview 68, La Pine 26
Roseburg 71, McNary 55
Sandy 52, Forest Grove 45
Sheridan 77, Oakridge 26
Sherman 67, Damascus Christian 53
Sherwood 68, Sheldon 54
Siuslaw 63, Newport 61
South Wasco County 83, Monument/Dayville 18
Southridge 64, Scappoose 35
Sprague 81, Lebanon 55
The Dalles 80, Centennial 75
Tigard 78, Central 41
Tualatin 59, Jesuit 54
Valley Catholic 66, Estacada 52
Willamette 46, Ashland 42
Wilsonville 58, West Albany 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Taft, ccd.
Riverside vs. Pilot Rock, ccd.
Siletz Valley Early College vs. Mapleton, ccd.
Weston-McEwen vs. Irrigon, ccd.
Willamina vs. Harrisburg, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0