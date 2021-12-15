ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 66, Hillsboro 29

Canby 63, South Salem 46

Cascade 43, Gladstone 27

Churchill 72, South Eugene 45

Cottage Grove 60, Sisters 40

Crater 58, North Eugene 32

Creswell 61, Glide 35

Crook County 70, Parkrose 51

Crosshill Christian 68, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 27

Crosspoint Christian 54, Central Christian 19

Eagle Point 49, Thurston 36

Eddyville 49, Alsea 47, OT

Henley 65, Yreka, Calif. 60

Hood River 82, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 71

Illinois Valley 52, Rogue Valley Adventist 42

Jewell 50, Falls City 32

La Grande 57, Fruitland, Idaho 43

Lakeridge 61, McMinnville 48

Lost River 56, Tulelake, Calif. 19

Marist 61, Sweet Home 20

Mountain View 65, Redmond 55

Mountainside 82, Lake Oswego 63

N. Clackamas Christian 47, Grand View Christian 35

Nelson 41, Glencoe 32

Oakland 51, Coquille 43

Open Door 77, Life Christian 9

Oregon City 53, Newberg 41

Oregon Episcopal 62, Amity 48

Payette, Idaho 50, Vale 44

Pendleton 55, Lewiston, Idaho 48

Rainier 55, Yamhill-Carlton 47

Ridgeview 68, La Pine 26

Roseburg 71, McNary 55

Sandy 52, Forest Grove 45

Sheridan 77, Oakridge 26

Sherman 67, Damascus Christian 53

Sherwood 68, Sheldon 54

Siuslaw 63, Newport 61

South Wasco County 83, Monument/Dayville 18

Southridge 64, Scappoose 35

Sprague 81, Lebanon 55

The Dalles 80, Centennial 75

Tigard 78, Central 41

Tualatin 59, Jesuit 54

Valley Catholic 66, Estacada 52

Willamette 46, Ashland 42

Wilsonville 58, West Albany 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Taft, ccd.

Riverside vs. Pilot Rock, ccd.

Siletz Valley Early College vs. Mapleton, ccd.

Weston-McEwen vs. Irrigon, ccd.

Willamina vs. Harrisburg, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

