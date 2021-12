Podcaster Sam Harris appears to be at his wits end with fellow prominent podcasters Covid-19 takes. “So there’s an opinion that has solidified on the right politically,” Harris said on the latest edition of Making Sense podcast. “It’s also taken hold out in the alternative media wilderness among podcasters and Substack newsletter writers that much of what has been communicated about Covid by the government and by the mainstream media has amounted to really a hoax. Much of what we’ve done and demand others do have been therefore unnecessary and therefore unethical.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO