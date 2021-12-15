ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The science of bad breath

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Though everyone has likely experienced some bad breath at one point or another, Colgate reports that one in four...

Yet another patient was naturally cured of HIV

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Researchers have identified a second HIV-positive person whose body might have naturally cleared the infection — sparking hope that studying...
Omicron variant symptoms: Most common listed among vaccinated in study of large outbreak

Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:
Many people experience visions and strange dreams before they die

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Old age. Cancer. A rare disease of the nervous system. Whatever the reason, the fact remains: A life is about...
The SOBER Breathing Space Exercise and Mindfulness

Originally Posted On: https://jameshaggertyrecovery.com/blog/sober-breathing-space/. Recovering from addiction is a journey toward balance and sobriety. On this critical journey, it’s important to seek out helpful techniques to help keep us on the right path. Over the years, I’ve found that those of us in recovery from our experiences with addictive...
The strong connection between bad sleep, bad attitude and bad aging

Sleep is increasingly important as we age because of its impact on our physical and cognitive health. Yet it becomes harder to come by as we enter our 50s. Some studies have found as many as half of older adults find it difficult to initiate or maintain sleep. I can...
Mad About Science: Garbage science

It’s not much of a secret that 21st century humans have a garbage problem. We generate huge amounts of waste — a problem that’s compounded by our pursuit of increasing efficiency. A new toy comes out and the old one joins its packaging in the trash bin, never to be seen again.
How to Do Deep Breathing: 5 Techniques to Try

Learning deep breathing techniques can reduce stress and improve your overall well-being with consistent practice. We’ve all heard someone say “just take a deep breath” in a moment of stress. It turns out there’s some real science behind this cliché. The physiological connections of deep,...
Viewpoint: Media bungling and COVID — It may not be accurate, but the lab leak theory is not a conspiracy

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A warning: This article will not tell you whether SARS-CoV-2 escaped from a lab and set off the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 5 million people. I’m not even going to tell you if I think it did.
‘It’s a whole new life’: After first successful stem cell cure, hope is on the horizon for 10 million people suffering from Type 1 diabetes worldwide

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Mr. [Brian] Shelton was the first patient. On June 29, he got an infusion of cells, grown from stem cells...
Evolution will determine how COVID changes after Omicron

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. How SARS-CoV-2 evolves over the next several months and years will determine what the end of this global crisis looks...
Viewpoint: An argument for CRISPR crops — ‘Very little about modern life is natural — and it’s time we all got over it’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Life goes on as gene-edited foods begin to hit the market. Japanese consumers have recently started buying tomatoes that fight high blood pressure, and Americans have been consuming soy engineered to produce high amounts of heart-healthy oils for a little over two years. Few people noticed these developments because, as scientists have said for a long time, the safety profile of a crop is not dictated by the breeding method that produced it. For all intents and purposes, it seems that food-safety regulators have done a reasonable job of safeguarding public health against whatever hypothetical risks gene editing may pose.
Understanding threats from COVID variants: Delta vs Omicron

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are...
CRISPR gene therapy shows great promise — but evidence suggests caution about unintended consequences is warranted

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. CRISPR-Cas9 works by creating double-stranded DNA breaks at specific points in a DNA sequence, allowing scientists to target and edit...
Omicron multiplies 70 times faster than Delta — but infects the lungs less

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The omicron variant of Covid-19 replicates 70 times faster in human airways than delta, but infection in the lungs appears...
When will we know for certain the health risks posed by the Omicron variant?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Over Thanksgiving, [microbiologist Pei-Yong Shi] began engineering a replica of the new variant to test against the antibodies generated by...
