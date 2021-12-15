ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

‘It will be a wonderful day when these potatoes get into the hands of farmers’: Uganda develops genetically engineered disease-resistant version of the country’s most important crop

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Late potato blight is the most destructive potato disease in the world costing developing countries USD 10 billion every...

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Illegal logging and charcoal businesses on the rise in Northern Uganda

By Ronny Job Okot for NBS in UgandaUnlicensed trade in timber and charcoal is booming in the Northern Adjumani District of Uganda. Sellers clear acres of land each week, eating into forest and bush-land where tree cover helps keep ecosystems functioning and store carbon to help tackle global climate change. Locals accuse the security forces tasked with protecting the area of participating in the illicit activity. Ronny Job Okot speaks to concerned residents who condemn this act. Watch the full story here.This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by the owner of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate. Read More Farmers adopt sustainable agriculture in UgandaWildlife photographer raises urgent funds to protect Africa’s ecosystemsCOP26: ‘There must be help for developing countries to reduce forest degradation’
INDUSTRY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: With more than 70 countries producing GM foods, it’s time to get beyond tired debate over technology and embrace innovation

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Transgenics began nearly three decades ago in world agriculture with the aim of increasing agricultural productivity. In other words, produce...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: No more Christmas trees? Why proposed bans on neonicotinoids won’t protect bees but will threaten many other plants

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. With Christmas so close, many of us in Michigan have enjoyed a common holiday tradition this year: finding the perfect...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Engineering#Disease#Potatoes#Glp#Ugandan#Irish
The Independent

Farmers adopt sustainable agriculture in Uganda

Farmers across Uganda are feeling the impact of climate change, compounded in some cases by historical land degradation caused by overgrazing and burning fields. Some farmers are now being trained to use climate-smart farming , and others rewarding carbon capture innovations. However, more resources need to be channeled locally to make these projects more impactful. Sarah Mawarere spoke to farmers and organisations in different Ugandan districts to find out more about these resilience-building projects and their positive impacts on local communities.Listen to the story on climate-smart agriculture here: Listen to the story on carbon financing here.This article is reproduced here...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Ranking Of Countries That Import The Most Mushrooms (FAO)

Ranking Of Countries That Import The Most Mushrooms (FAO) The United Kingdom was the largest importer of mushrooms in the world in 2019 followed by Germany and the United States. The United Kingdom imported more than 120.5K metric tons of mushrooms in 2019. Sixteen (16) countries imported more than 10K...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

A second Green Revolution: How gene editing could revolutionize photosynthesis and transform agriculture

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Stephen Long is a professor of plant biology and crop sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the director...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Agriculture Online

Cover crop lessons from four Midwest farmers

At the Soil Management Summit in Mankato, Minnesota, farmers shared their mistakes and successes planting cover crops on their farms. Take these lessons learned to help strategize your cover crop management in 2022. Joe Breker, North Dakota. Breker farms in the southeastern part of North Dakota, in the shadow of...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: If Kenya relents to activist pressure and bans pesticides, coffee, maize and wheat farmers could lose up to 90% of crops

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Coffee, maize and wheat farmers could suffer up to 90 per cent in yield losses if the government bans popular...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

GMO patent controversy: Terminator genes, seed piracy and ‘forcing’ farmers to buy seeds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. This is the first of three posts examining the topic of GMOs and patents. As the first post in the series, I’ll provide an overview on the topic of patents and will describe the concept of “terminator genes”; the second post will examine a few high-profile lawsuits brought against farmers for using GM seeds, and the final post will examine whether there have been cases of lawsuits brought against farmers due to inadvertent contamination.
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

Crop Pests and Diseases Dramatically Rise in China

Figuring out the relationship between climate change and what appears to be a more short-term problem, like crop pests, is fraught. But a team of researchers analyzed data from China, spanning the years from 1970 to 2016, and found a troubling connection. The category of crop pests and diseases (sometimes...
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘Slow food’ movement remains an aesthetic model for the elite — and doesn’t produce a sustainable food system

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. There is something especially sinister about telling people that the way to eat healthfully, morally, and sustainably requires more work...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Regenerative farming modeled on organic agriculture could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, pro-organic study claims

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. A recent study by Bain & Company and Nature United, the Canadian affiliate organization of the Nature Conservancy, shows that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Climate-fighting agricultural tools are delivering enormous benefits — but anti-biotechnology activists continue to vilify them

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Following the recent COP26 séance in Glasgow, climate change issues remain prominent for governments and the public. Agricultural practices have been identified as a significant source of greenhouse gases, and policy discussions have been underway to address concerns about the way that we grow the food we eat. Often, those issues have been viewed through a “sustainability” lens.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Farmers in Haiti Cultivating the Country’s Feature

Farmers in the southwest of Haiti are cultivating a future for the country as they continue to work their land despite the challenges caused by the August 14 earthquake. The earthquake which struck southwest Haiti in August impacted mostly rural populations, and obviously, farmers were affected a lot. Many lost...
AGRICULTURE
Smithonian

Genetic Analysis Reveals the Origins of the World’s Most Common Honeybee Species

Pinpointing the origins of the most common honeybee species—the western honeybee (Apis mellifera)—ignited a long, contentious debate among scientists. Some argue that the bees originated from Asia while others claim they're from Africa, but a new study may finally settle this dispute, Alison Bosman reports for Earth.com. Scientists analyzed the...
WILDLIFE
voiceofmuscatine.com

ASA: farmers rely on crop protection tools

The president of American Soybean Association says farmers rely on crop protection tools to be productive and sustainable. Kevin Scott says ASA is encouraging EPA to make science-based decisions. “We’re trying to remain sustainable on the farm. The products that we’re using have helped us become that way and there’s...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Farmers shouldn't have to compete with solar companies for land. We need better policies so everyone can benefit

When it comes to solar energy, Australia has a huge natural advantage with an abundance of sun and vast, flat expanses of land. This makes it relatively easy to build solar farms across the continent. Some proposed projects, however, overlap with arable land. As a result, solar companies and farmers are often in competition, with conflicts already arising in Canberra, Queensland and Wagga, the South Riverina and Greater Hume in New South Wales. But these are familiar battlegrounds. Such tension has played out over many decades with agricultural communities facing serious environmental, social and health impacts from coal and coal seam...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Environmental Working Group on the wrong side of science with simplistic attack on animal agriculture’s impact on climate

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. With Christmas just around the corner, you’re probably finalizing your dinner plans and wrapping those last few presents before sticking...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy