Officials in Saratoga are moving forward with a plan to deactivate one of the two, blue water storage tanks that sit above the town on the ridge south of the airport. While its ultimate fate is unknown, the bolted tank will be taken out of operation sometime next year. It was built in 2002. The white stains running down the 100-foot steel walls the welded standpipe reveal the problem. The tank is leaking at the seams. The EPA ordered the town to repair or remove the storage tank. The first step is taking it out of operation. Public Works Superintendent Jon Winter told Town Council at its last meeting that he has started the necessary paperwork.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO