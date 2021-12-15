ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Collects pair of points in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Rielly scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Keefe: Leafs seeing 'more complete version' of Rielly this season

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe believes top defenseman Morgan Rielly has developed into a more well-rounded player this season. The veteran rearguard has seen an uptick in penalty-kill assignments, and Keefe thinks Rielly is starting to thrive defensively. "Confident. Reliable on both sides of the puck. I think...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Rielly
Person
Wayne Simmonds
theScore

Bruins, Predators shut down; weekend games postponed for Maple Leafs, Canucks

The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators have been shut down until the Christmas break ends on Dec. 27, the NHL announced Saturday. Additionally, The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will not play this weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Here's a look at each team's impacted games:. Team Date Opponent.
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Maple Leafs
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks and Leafs add players to COVID-19 list ahead of Saturday showdown

The Vancouver Canucks will be looking for their seventh straight victory under new coach Bruce Boudreau on Saturday when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena, but they’ll be doing it without Tyler Motte. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
NHL
Golf Digest

This police K9 defecating at center ice is a perfect metaphor for the Philadelphia Flyers right now

On Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers—losers of eight straight games, including a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Tampa Bay on Sunday—fired head coach Alain Vigneault. Then they went and lost a ninth straight, coughing up another seven to Colorado. To say things are bad at the Wells Fargo Center is a bit of an understatement, with the team, thought to be playoff contenders this time last year, now sitting second to last in the Metropolitan Division and looking more like rebuild contenders with each passing game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy