NHL

Maple Leafs' Brett Seney: May have broken finger

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Seney may have suffered a broken finger in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers,...

www.cbssports.com

whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

More Maple Leafs in Covid Protocol

This post is in progress, refresh for updates. In this media availability, Kyle Dubas gives a timeline on the Maple Leafs outbreak. It’s very interesting to hear the testing timeline. The important part is this:. Two of the four [Maple Leafs players who have tested positive - Wayne Simmonds,...
NHL
Yardbarker

All Things Considered, High-Octane Maple Leafs Having Excellent Season

As the COVID-19 virus hit the Maple Leafs Friday – with captain John Tavares and forward Alex Kerfoot both testing positive for it, and immediately being placed into the NHL’s COVID protocols – Toronto fans were understandably concerned. The Leafs’ Saturday road game against Vancouver hasn’t been postponed yet, with the keyword there being “yet”. We’re in uncharted waters, and that’s not easy on anyone.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in a shootout

For the first time since Nov. 2019, the Sabres and Wild played a game against each other. The last matchup went Minnesota’s way; a 4-1 win at KeyBank Center. Tonight at Xcel Energy Center, it was the Sabres winning with a 3-2 shootout victory.
