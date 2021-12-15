ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres beat Jets 4-2, snap seven-game winless streak

By associatedpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a seven-game winless streak...

WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
Thompson’s shootout goal lifts Sabres to 3-2 win over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. After the first five shooters came up empty, Thompson ended the game when he beat Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot with a forehand. Dylan Cozens and Mark Pysyk scored for the Sabres in regulation. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves and stoned the Wild in the tiebreaker. Kirill Kaprizov and defenseman Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, and Talbot made 38 saves. Minnesota, the top team in the Western Conference, lost its third straight following an eight-game winning streak that ended Saturday.
NHL
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
WKBW-TV

Sabres beat Wild 3-2 in shootout

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (WKBW) — After picking up their first win in over three weeks on Tuesday, the Sabres' road trip continues to bring them wins. Buffalo knocked off the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday night. Tage Thompson scored the lone goal in the third round to seal the deal.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Larkin’s first career hat trick powers Red Wings past Devils

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin got his first career hat trick and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings handed the New Jersey Devils their fifth consecutive loss, 5-2. Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals for Detroit and Thomas Greiss made 32 saves. Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey, and Akira Schmid made 26 saves in his second career start. Larkin scored with 4:21 remaining in the opening period. Larkin completed his hat trick during the second period.
NHL

