Outlaw sparks Pacific to 80-71 OT win over UC Santa Barbara

By associatedpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Greg Outlaw sank a 3-pointer to ignite a big run...

Portland Tribune

Oregon State men's basketball in all too familiar position

With a 1-10 start to the season after last season's Elite Eight run, the Beavers are falling back into a losing trend. Nostalgia is a funny thing. Watching the Oregon State men's basketball team this season, it's hard not to be transported back to my childhood. Growing up in Corvallis during the 1990s, some of my favorite early memories are of meandering walks through the vacuous halls of Gill Coliseum during OSU basketball games. After all, the on-court product surely wasn't keeping me in my seat. Even now, I can recall staring up at black-and-white photos of Beaver legends from...
Williams leads Santa Clara over Florida A&M 80-66

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jalen Williams had 25 points as Santa Clara topped Florida A&M 80-66. Keshawn Justice had 14 points for the Broncos. Josip Vrankic added 12 points and five assists. MJ Randolph scored a career-high 31 points for the Rattlers, who have lost four straight games.
Miles sparks TCU to 80-73 win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Miles scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and TCU used a late run to defeat Georgetown 80-73. Miles keyed a 14-3 run that gave the Horned Frogs a 73-64 lead with 4:14 to play. That proved to be just enough as TCU was 1 of 4 with three turnovers from there. Charles O’Bannon added 15 points for TCU, which won its sixth straight. TCU gave the Big 12 a 5-5 tie in the third Big East/Big 12 Battle. Aminu Mohammed scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hoyas, who were without point guard Dante Harris because of a sprained ankle.
Mundu sparks Raiders with 23 in win over Corban

ASHLAND – Atmar Mundu provided a much-needed spark for Southern Oregon, starring in a 75-69 win over Corban on Saturday at Lithia Motors Pavilion as the Raiders salvaged a Cascade Conference weekend split. Mundu, a junior guard in his first season at SOU, tallied 23 points, six rebounds and...
No. 15-Ohio St-No. 21 Kentucky men’s game canceled by COVID

This weekend’s men’s basketball showdown between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program. The Wildcats are still scheduled to travel to Las Vegas and are working with Classic officials to find a possible replacement for Saturday to fill the void. It’s unclear whether fourth-ranked UCLA’s game Saturday against North Carolina in Las Vegas will be impacted after the Bruins had to cancel Wednesday’s home game against Alabama State due to COVID-19 protocols. On the women’s side, No. 19 Kentucky’s nonconference game against Morgan State has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Bears’ program.
