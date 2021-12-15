Outlaw sparks Pacific to 80-71 OT win over UC Santa Barbara

With a 1-10 start to the season after last season's Elite Eight run, the Beavers are falling back into a losing trend. Nostalgia is a funny thing. Watching the Oregon State men's basketball team this season, it's hard not to be transported back to my childhood. Growing up in Corvallis during the 1990s, some of my favorite early memories are of meandering walks through the vacuous halls of Gill Coliseum during OSU basketball games. After all, the on-court product surely wasn't keeping me in my seat. Even now, I can recall staring up at black-and-white photos of Beaver legends from...
