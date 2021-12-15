ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asia markets tepid as Fed looms; S. Korea won slides on virus scare

By Anushka Trivedi
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The won hit a two-week low and Seoul stocks fell on Wednesday as record coronavirus cases in South Korea raised prospects of curbs being reinstated, while other markets in Asia treaded water ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome.

The Indonesian rupiah , Malaysia's ringgit and the Thai baht eased 0.1% each as the dollar gained on hopes that the Fed would announce an end to its bond-buying programme and pave the way for rate hikes next year at the conclusion of its two-day meeting later in the day.

Equities in Malaysia (.KLSE), Singapore (.STI), Thailand (.SETI) and Taiwan (.TWII) traded flat to down 0.3%.

South Korea's won and stocks (.KS11) both declined 0.4%, after authorities in the country said the decision on strict distancing curbs would be made on Friday as COVID-19 infections among the vaccinated population picked up.

Separately, data showed South Korea's unemployment rate in November edged down, with jobs in the manufacturing sector and among regular workers rising.

"The November job report confirmed a gradual but uneven improvement in the underlying labour market, but the emergence of Omicron and renewed tightening in restrictions may delay the recovery," wrote Angela Hsieh, an analyst at Barclays Bank.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur stocks were dragged by telecom operators after Reuters exclusively revealed that Malaysia's major wireless carriers recommended the government allow a second 5G service to be set up which will be decided by January.

Manila shares (.PSI) were among a handful of gainers, up 0.2%, lifted by the Philippine government upgrading its economic growth target for 2021 with plans to further reopen the economy by the start of 2022. read more

Investors were also watchful of the developments in the run-up to the May 2022 presidential elections in the country. The latest twist came from current President Rodrigo Duterte's preferred successor quitting the race on Tuesday. read more

The peso fell 0.2% versus dollar a day before the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas monetary policy meeting where it is likely to leave rates untouched. read more

HIGHLIGHTS

** China's factory output grew faster than expected in November, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in sky-high materials costs.

** Indonesia's central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates on Thursday. Jakarta shares (.JKSE) traded up 0.6%. read more

** Top losers on Malaysia's benchmark: Axiata Group Bhd (AXIA.KL), down 1.9%, DiGi.Com Bhd (DSOM.KL), down 1.5%, and Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TLMM.KL), down 1.1%

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses tumble on Omicron worries

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, with the Dubai index leading the downward trend as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant rattled investors. The risk of reinfection with Omicron is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korea#Fed#The U S Federal Reserve#Indonesian#Thai#Klse#Sti#Seti#Twii#Omicron#Barclays Bank#Psi#Philippine
Reuters

UK reports a further 12,133 confirmed Omicron cases in 24 hours

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported more than 12,000 further confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the latest daily figures provided by health authorities on Sunday. The UK Health Security Agency said on Twitter there had been an additional 12,133 confirmed cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Australia undaunted by mounting COVID-19 cases

MELBOURNE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian officials on Sunday said there was no need to clamp down on Christmas festivities even as new COVID-19 infections climbed in Sydney, with the country's high vaccination rate helping keep people out of hospital. Health Minister Greg Hunt said he was confident Australia would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Reuters

Chinese city's tennis ambitions imperilled by Peng Shuai scandal

SHENZHEN, China, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hosting the Women's Tennis Association Finals was supposed to put the Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen on the sporting map, but the suspension of the tournament in the wake of the Peng Shuai scandal has left its ambitions in limbo. China's "miracle" city, best...
TENNIS
Reuters

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The poster child of China's property crisis China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. "We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing...
WORLD
Reuters

Tumble in spot premiums spurs Asia refiners to buy Mideast oil

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese oil buyers are snapping up Middle East crude after spot premiums for February-loading cargoes slumped by more than half to three-month lows on improved supplies to Asia. The drop in crude differentials, also seen in some European and African crudes, comes as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

U.S. markets slide on Fed rate hikes

The Fed's plan to raise interest rates three times next year was fully in line with the market's expectations, Desmond Lachman, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former official at the International Monetary Fund, told Xinhua. However, he wondered whether the move would be enough to control...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged but Global Markets and Bitcoin Slide: This Week’s Crypto Recap

Bitcoin failed to chart any substantial gains and is down 2.4% over the past week, despite the US raising debt ceiling and leaving rates unchanged. Another seven days have passed and, unfortunately, they weren’t any better than the week before. Traditional and cryptocurrency markets are tumbling, despite the US Federal Reserve leaving rates unchanged and increasing the country’s debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy